iQOO 15 Launched In India With Triple 50MP Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price

Powering the iQOO 15 are the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Q3 gaming chipsets, which work together to deliver faster processing speeds, multitasking, app switching, and gaming. The device comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in India.

It runs on OriginOS 6 built atop Android 16 for smooth, efficient performance. The company has promised five years of software updates and seven years of security patches for the iQOO 15.

On the camera front, the iQOO 15 boasts a versatile triple rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor equipped with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. The entire rear camera module is highlighted by a striking RGB LED strip accent. Complementing the rear set is a 32MP front-facing camera for crisp selfies and video chats.

The iQOO 15 has an expansive 6.85-inch Samsung M14 Amoled LTPO display panel delivering 2K resolution, a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz, peak brightness reaching 2,600 nits, and advanced 2,160Hz PWM and DC dimming for eye comfort. It also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

Powering the iQOO 15 is a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that enables 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging, with added features like smart bypass charging and reverse charging to keep things versatile.

To manage thermal demands, especially during intense gaming sessions, the iQOO 15 incorporates a big 8,000mm² vapour chamber cooling system. It also earns top-tier IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO 15 is available in black and white colourways.