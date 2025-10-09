iQOO 15 Launch Date Revealed, To Come In Four Colours, Unique Design

Notably, it has already been announced that the iQOO 15 will be the company’s first phone to use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, along with a proprietary Q3 chip. The phone is also confirmed to get top-notch IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

A recent post by the company also suggests that the iQOO 15 will get an advanced 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which will make device unlocking faster and more secure, even with wet fingers.

The iQOO 15 is likely to sport triple rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto with up to 100x digital zoom. Its display is expected to measure 6.85 inches, with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO 15 may pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh and support wireless charging and 100W wired charging. Another feature tipped is Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0 (translated from Chinese), which will help extend its battery life.