iQOO 15 Launch Date Revealed, To Come In Four Colours, Unique Design
The iQOO 15 will be the company’s first phone to use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
iQOO 15’s launch date in China has been announced. The latest flagship from the Vivo sub-brand will replace the iQOO 13 in just days from now. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has also teased the colours and design of the upcoming smartphone.
iQOO 15 Launch Date
According to iQOO’s most recent post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, iQOO 15 will be released in China on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. IST). The iQOO 15 will reportedly release in India in November or December.
iQOO 15 Design And Colours
As per the latest teaser, black, green, white, and a dual-coloured orange and white are the four colour options for the phone. The orange and white shade will have a wavy, cloud-like design.
The camera island is square in shape, with rounded corners, situated on the top-left corner of the device. There appears to be metal frame on the sides and iQOO branding at the lower end of the back panel.
iQOO 15 Specs And Features
Notably, it has already been announced that the iQOO 15 will be the company’s first phone to use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, along with a proprietary Q3 chip. The phone is also confirmed to get top-notch IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.
A recent post by the company also suggests that the iQOO 15 will get an advanced 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which will make device unlocking faster and more secure, even with wet fingers.
The iQOO 15 is likely to sport triple rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto with up to 100x digital zoom. Its display is expected to measure 6.85 inches, with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate.
The iQOO 15 may pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh and support wireless charging and 100W wired charging. Another feature tipped is Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0 (translated from Chinese), which will help extend its battery life.