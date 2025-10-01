iQOO 15 Camera Samples Revealed, Specs Leaked Ahead Of October Launch

iQOO posted four camera samples purportedly taken from the iQOO 15 on the Chinese platform Weibo. The images highlight the capabilities of the phone’s ultrawide and telephoto cameras by showing a tower at various zoom levels. According to the company, the “super periscope telephoto lens” (translated from Chinese) will provide up to 100x digital zoom.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some of iQOO 15’s specifications in a Weibo post. The iQOO 15 is expected to have a 6.85-inch “Samsung straight screen” with a resolution of 2K (3,168 x 1,440 pixels) and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It may also feature a “conventional large R-angle design.”

Other recent images of iQOO 15 confirm that the phone will sport triple rear cameras. The tipster has disclosed that the smartphone may have a 50MP primary camera on the rear. It is also reported to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

The company has already announced that iQOO 15 will have the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under its hood. The phone may also include a proprietary Q3 chip.

The device could house a 7,000mAh battery along with 100W wired charging capabilities, along with wireless charging support. It is also rumored to provide “full waterproof” protection.

The phone is expected to arrive in red and silver colours.