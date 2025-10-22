iQOO 15 And Apple iPhone 17 Compared — How Does iQOO’s Flagship Fare Against Apple’s Best?

The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 for 256GB storage. The iQOO 15 has a starting price of CNY 4,199 in China for the 256GB variant, which coverts to around Rs 51,700. Its exact India pricing is yet undisclosed.

The iQOO 15 is a great gaming device, powered by an advanced processor, with a bigger display for immersive viewing and a larger battery as well. However, it’s hard to beat the iPhone 17 when it comes to overall efficiency, camera optimisations, a more secure device ecosystem overall, and the premium aura it carries. While dedicated gamers might go with the iQOO 15, the smartphone will find it hard to sway hardcore Apple fans.