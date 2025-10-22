iQOO 15 And Apple iPhone 17 Compared — How Does iQOO’s Flagship Fare Against Apple’s Best?
A comparison between iQOO 15 and iPhone 17 basis their specs, features, and price.
iQOO has unveiled its latest flagship, the iQOO 15, boasting a cutting-edge Snapdragon processor that delivers powerful performance and efficiency. The phone also comes equipped with Sony sensors and a huge battery.
But can it hold up against Apple’s iPhone 17? Here’s a comparison between iQOO 15 and iPhone 17 basis their specs, features, and price.
iQOO 15 Vs Apple iPhone 17: Processor/Performance
Powering the iQOO 15 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a Q3 gaming chip, while the iPhone 17 houses the A19 processor. According to tests, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 delivers faster performance in single-core tasks and notably higher speeds in multi-core tasks and gaming than the A19.
iQOO 15 Vs Apple iPhone 17: Camera
The iQOO 15 sports a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, paired with a 32MP front camera. The iPhone 17’s camera performance is impressive, and it includes a 48MP primary rear sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and a 18MP selfie shooter.
iQOO 15 Vs Apple iPhone 17: Battery
The iQOO 15 holds a mammoth 7,000mAh battery, which outshines the iPhone 17’s 3,692mAh cell in terms of sheer capacity. However, the iPhone 17’s battery optimisations and efficiency owing to the A19 chip are quite good, and the processor scores well in battery life.
iQOO 15 Vs Apple iPhone 17: Display
On the display front, the iQOO 15 features a bigger 6.85-inch Samsung M14 Amoled LTPO screen with 2K resolution, supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness. The iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch ProMotion display that offers 120Hz max refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.
iQOO 15 Vs Apple iPhone 17: Device Cooling
Apple uses an in-house vapour chamber for keeping the iPhone 17 cool. For thermal management, the iQOO 15 comes with a 14,000mm² vapour chamber, which efficiently cools the device during heavy usage like gaming.
iQOO 15 Vs Apple iPhone 17: RAM/Storage
The iQOO 15 offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The iPhone 17 comes with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
iQOO 15 Vs Apple iPhone 17: Safety/Protection
While the iPhone 17 is rated IP68 for water and dust protection and comes with Ceramic Shield 2 display protection, the iQOO 15 carries IP68 and IP69 ratings.
iQOO 15 Vs Apple iPhone 17: Price
The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 for 256GB storage. The iQOO 15 has a starting price of CNY 4,199 in China for the 256GB variant, which coverts to around Rs 51,700. Its exact India pricing is yet undisclosed.
The iQOO 15 is a great gaming device, powered by an advanced processor, with a bigger display for immersive viewing and a larger battery as well. However, it’s hard to beat the iPhone 17 when it comes to overall efficiency, camera optimisations, a more secure device ecosystem overall, and the premium aura it carries. While dedicated gamers might go with the iQOO 15, the smartphone will find it hard to sway hardcore Apple fans.