iPhones Under Attack, Apple Confirms — Here’s What You Need To Do Right Away

Apple has reportedly issued a rare and serious warning: certain iPhone users are being actively targeted by highly sophisticated cyberattacks, involving advanced spyware that even Apple cannot fully block for everyone through regular updates alone.

These are not random malware or phishing attempts. The attacks are targeted, complex, and frequently use zero-click exploits, meaning the device can be compromised without the user clicking any link, opening an attachment, or taking any visible action.

Apple has reportedly said that these threats are not aimed at ordinary users. They typically focus on high-value individuals like journalists, activists, politicians, diplomats, lawyers, and others, whose communications could provide valuable information.

The problem is that these attacks often exploit zero-day vulnerabilities, which are unknown to Apple at the time of exploitation. By the time Apple detects them and releases a patch, the targeted device may already be compromised.