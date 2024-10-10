iPhone Or Android: Which Holds More Value?
Apple phones appear to be better long-term investments than their Android counterparts in terms of resale values, research shows.
The difference between features in iPhones and Android devices—which was more pronounced earlier—is increasingly blurring, as companies race to integrate artificial intelligence, customisation, generative AI-powered tools and more. However, Apple phones appear to be better long-term investments than their Android counterparts in one area—resale values—according to a survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
In the survey, CIRP inquired about the activities of recent phone buyers regarding their former phones. The most notable statistic was 41% of iPhone owners sold or traded in their old phone for cash, while only 17% of Android phone owners did the same.
CIRP did point out that this statistic was probably affected by the fact that iPhone owners are generally more inclined to sell their more expensive phones since they have more invested in them. However, data showed that iPhones appear to be more durable, and retired iPhones are older than retired Android phones.
Other reports also support the conclusion that iPhones generally hold their value better. For instance, the iPhone 15 series had been losing value more slowly than competing 2023 flagships from manufacturers such as Google, OnePlus and Samsung, according to data from SellCell, a resale aggregator. In the first three months of its release, the average price depreciation of the iPhone 15 was 27.4%, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 series experienced a price drop of 43.5%, data indicated.
An exception is iPhone SE, which had a higher rate of depreciation: in the first month following launch, it lost 42.6% of its value, according to SellCell. However, if users wait longer, even SE and many Android phones can provide better value. It still appears though that the iPhone is better long-term investment if you have a fancy for new phones and want the newest models.
So why the higher value attached to iPhones?
It appears that as compared to Android, iPhones are generally higher-end, and as luxury devices, they command a better resale. Also, compared to only a few current Apple models, there are far more Android models available, which likely make the latter a little less appealing. So while there will be substantial discounts on second-hand Android devices, the same is less likely for an Apple one.