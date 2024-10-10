iPhone Or Android: Which Holds More Value?

The difference between features in iPhones and Android devices—which was more pronounced earlier—is increasingly blurring, as companies race to integrate artificial intelligence, customisation, generative AI-powered tools and more. However, Apple phones appear to be better long-term investments than their Android counterparts in one area—resale values—according to a survey by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

In the survey, CIRP inquired about the activities of recent phone buyers regarding their former phones. The most notable statistic was 41% of iPhone owners sold or traded in their old phone for cash, while only 17% of Android phone owners did the same.

CIRP did point out that this statistic was probably affected by the fact that iPhone owners are generally more inclined to sell their more expensive phones since they have more invested in them. However, data showed that iPhones appear to be more durable, and retired iPhones are older than retired Android phones.

Other reports also support the conclusion that iPhones generally hold their value better. For instance, the iPhone 15 series had been losing value more slowly than competing 2023 flagships from manufacturers such as Google, OnePlus and Samsung, according to data from SellCell, a resale aggregator. In the first three months of its release, the average price depreciation of the iPhone 15 was 27.4%, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 series experienced a price drop of 43.5%, data indicated.