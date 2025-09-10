iPhone Air Vs Galaxy S25 Edge: How Apple’s Slimmest Phone Stacks Up Against Samsung’s Flagship
Apple’s iPhone Air and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge bring two distinct approaches to ultra-thin smartphone design.
Apple, at its “Awe Dropping” event on Sept. 9, introduced the iPhone Air, a handset that marks the company’s thinnest smartphone so far. Its arrival places it in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, which was released earlier this year.
Both top smartphone brands are aiming to redefine slim design without compromising too heavily on performance.
Design And Build
Apple has made much of the iPhone Air’s dimensions, which range between 5.5mm and 5.6mm. That makes it slimmer than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, which comes in at 5.8mm. The Air’s chassis uses a titanium frame combined with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and back. Samsung employs a similar titanium structure, paired with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.
Weight is another factor that has drawn the attention of Apple fans. At around 145 grams, the Air is lighter than the S25 Edge’s 163 grams.
Display
On screen technology, both companies rely on OLED panels with high refresh rates. The iPhone Air has a 6.6-inch OLED display offering 2,740 x 1,260 resolution. Samsung opts for a slightly larger 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X with a sharper 1440 x 3120 resolution.
Brightness is where Apple pulls ahead, with the Air capable of reaching 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness, which is the highest yet on an iPhone. Both models support 120Hz refresh for smoother animations. Apple has also altered the front cut-out, introducing a reduced hole-and-pill shape using its “metalens” technology.
Camera Systems
Here, the two companies take different routes. Apple has fitted the Air with a single 48MP rear camera in what it calls a “plateau” bump. Samsung offers a dual set-up, combining a 200MP main lens with a 12MP ultra-wide. The Galaxy device does not include a dedicated telephoto.
On the front, the iPhone Air has an 18MP camera with “Center Stage” AI improvements, while Samsung’s S25 Edge relies on a 12MP front sensor.
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Launched — Price, Camera, Battery, Chipset, Colours, Specs, Features
Performance
Apple uses its new A19 and A19 Pro processors, along with 12GB RAM and an in-house C1 modem. Samsung’s S25 Edge runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform with the same RAM capacity. While both chips are positioned at the top end of their respective ecosystems, Apple’s silicon is widely regarded as stronger on speed.
Battery
Battery capacity reflects the design trade-offs. Apple’s Air carries a 2,800mAh unit, while Samsung has managed to fit 3,900mAh into its slim profile.
Pricing
Pricing puts both devices in the premium tier. The iPhone Air begins at Rs 1,19,900. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge starts slightly lower, at Rs 1,09,999.