iPhone Air Survives JerryRigEverything Bend Test: Is It Scratch Proof? Check Details
More than 10 days after iPhone 17 series launch, the claims of iPhone 17 Air’s durability have now been verified by popular technology YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.
Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 17 series, including its new innovation: iPhone Air, the company’s thinnest phone ever. At just 5.6 mm, the iPhone Air comes with several impressive features and is said to be highly durable.
It boasts a 6.5-inch OLED display, is protected by Corning’s new Ceramic Shield 2 and is claimed to be three times more scratch-resistant than before. Apple says it’s also their most durable iPhone yet.
To test the iPhone Air’s physical durability, JerryRigEverything subjected it to a series of intense tests. These included a flame test, scratch test and the highly anticipated bend test. Each step aimed to verify Apple’s durability claims for its slimmest phone yet.
In the 10-minute video released two days ago, the YouTuber begins by holding a lighter to the iPhone Air’s screen, which surprisingly shows no damage. He then scratches the buttons, camera island and the new front Center Stage camera. As expected, the titanium frame shows visible signs of damage.
For the scratch test, the YouTuber marks different points on the mobile’s surface with numbers and starts stretching them.
“Plastic usually scratches at level 2 or 3 ... .glass at around 5 or 6 and Sapphire at 8 or 9…we barely see any scratches at level 7…..the Ceramic Shield 2 from Corning is definitely a massive improvement…,” he noted.
iPhone Air Bend Resistance Test:
JerryRigEverything also tested the iPhone Air for bend resistance. The video showed that the iPhone Air did flex slightly under pressure, but it didn’t snap, even as the YouTuber applied significant force by hand.
To push the test further, he used a machine that applied 130 pounds of pressure directly to the centre of the phone, the area most phones typically bend. Surprisingly, the iPhone Air springs back into shape, losing the curve it formed under pressure. This unexpected resilience suggests Apple’s durability claims may be true.
In the video, Jerry also pointed out that iPhone Air's extreme slimness comes at the cost of its compromised battery.
“The charger is quite a bit slower than the pro models…so not only is the battery smaller, but it charges slower too ...,” he said.