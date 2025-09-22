iPhone Air Survives JerryRigEverything Bend Test: Is It Scratch Proof? Check Details

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 17 series, including its new innovation: iPhone Air, the company’s thinnest phone ever. At just 5.6 mm, the iPhone Air comes with several impressive features and is said to be highly durable.

It boasts a 6.5-inch OLED display, is protected by Corning’s new Ceramic Shield 2 and is claimed to be three times more scratch-resistant than before. Apple says it’s also their most durable iPhone yet.

More than 10 days after iPhone 17 series launch, the claims of iPhone 17 Air’s durability have now been verified by popular technology YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

To test the iPhone Air’s physical durability, JerryRigEverything subjected it to a series of intense tests. These included a flame test, scratch test and the highly anticipated bend test. Each step aimed to verify Apple’s durability claims for its slimmest phone yet.

In the 10-minute video released two days ago, the YouTuber begins by holding a lighter to the iPhone Air’s screen, which surprisingly shows no damage. He then scratches the buttons, camera island and the new front Center Stage camera. As expected, the titanium frame shows visible signs of damage.