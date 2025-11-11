iPhone Air 2’s Fate Hangs In Balance As Apple Takes It ‘Off Schedule’

Apple has reportedly delayed the introduction of the iPhone Air 2, which was initially slated for release in fall 2026, due to underwhelming performance from the iPhone Air that released just months back. This update was initially reported by The Information, referencing individuals close to the situation.

As per The Information, Apple has apparently “notified engineers and suppliers that the next iPhone Air has been taken off the schedule,” though no alternative launch timeframe was mentioned.

Foxconn, a key supplier in Apple’s manufacturing network, has reportedly taken down its assembly lines dedicated to the iPhone Air, aiming to halt all manufacturing of the device before end of November. Meanwhile, fellow assembler Luxshare, which also produces the device, supposedly stopped operations by the close of October.