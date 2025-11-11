iPhone Air 2’s Fate Hangs In Balance As Apple Takes It ‘Off Schedule’
Apple has reportedly delayed the introduction of the iPhone Air 2, which was initially slated for release in fall 2026, due to underwhelming performance from the iPhone Air that released just months back. This update was initially reported by The Information, referencing individuals close to the situation.
As per The Information, Apple has apparently “notified engineers and suppliers that the next iPhone Air has been taken off the schedule,” though no alternative launch timeframe was mentioned.
Foxconn, a key supplier in Apple’s manufacturing network, has reportedly taken down its assembly lines dedicated to the iPhone Air, aiming to halt all manufacturing of the device before end of November. Meanwhile, fellow assembler Luxshare, which also produces the device, supposedly stopped operations by the close of October.
Slimmer iPhone Air Fell Short Of Expectations
Launched in September, the iPhone Air is a thin, lightweight option in Apple’s high-end smartphone range. However, the device’s thin build involved trade-offs, such as a smaller 3,149mAh battery size, a single rear camera, and simple features.
Although Apple aimed to draw users with a simple aesthetic, experts indicate that these compromises seem to have restricted its popularity. Industry observers pointed out that interest has fallen well short of Apple’s expectations, leading the firm to reassess its lineup strategy.
Obstacles In China
Additionally, the iPhone Air’s introduction in China was hampered by compliance issues. In October, Apple stated that reservations for the device would commence in the region once domestic carriers obtained clearance for eSIM functionality. The Air in China is offered solely with eSIM compatibility, distinct from other iPhone variants, and completely excludes a traditional SIM slot.
The iPhone Air 2 was expected to debut together with the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone Fold in September 2026. Apple might now reveal three devices next fall: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are projected to launch afterwards, in spring 2027.