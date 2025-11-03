iPhone 18 Pro In Stunning Burgundy, Coffee, Purple — New Colourway Tipped; Check Specs, Launch Timeline

Leaker Instant Digital (via a Chinese Weibo post, as reported by MacRumors) disclosed details on the iPhone 18 Pro’s potential hues. The phone could feature at least one of these three innovative finishes: burgundy, coffee, or purple.

Apple has dabbled in purple tones before, dubbing them lavender on models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Pro. That said, burgundy and coffee would represent completely uncharted territory for the iPhone when it comes to colourway.

The coffee variant might resemble a deeper iteration of the Desert Titanium shade of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup last year. The leaker also noted that Apple intends to skip a black option for the Pro variant once again.