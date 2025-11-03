iPhone 18 Pro In Stunning Burgundy, Coffee, Purple — New Colourway Tipped; Check Specs, Launch Timeline
The coffee variant might resemble a deeper iteration of the Desert Titanium shade of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup.
Rumours surrounding the iPhone 18 lineup have started emerging shortly after the iPhone 17 series debuted in September. In the latest on Apple’s next, a source claims that the iPhone 18 Pro might introduce multiple fresh colour choices, including three novel shades — two of which would mark their debut on an iPhone. The device is slated for a September 2026 release, reportedly accompanied by the next-gen iPhone Air and the inaugural iPhone Fold.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Colour Options
Leaker Instant Digital (via a Chinese Weibo post, as reported by MacRumors) disclosed details on the iPhone 18 Pro’s potential hues. The phone could feature at least one of these three innovative finishes: burgundy, coffee, or purple.
Apple has dabbled in purple tones before, dubbing them lavender on models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Pro. That said, burgundy and coffee would represent completely uncharted territory for the iPhone when it comes to colourway.
The coffee variant might resemble a deeper iteration of the Desert Titanium shade of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup last year. The leaker also noted that Apple intends to skip a black option for the Pro variant once again.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Specs And Features (Expected)
Earlier leaks indicate the iPhone 18 Pro will boast a 6.26-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution, incorporating HIAA (hole-in-active-area) tech. It could integrate an under-screen Face ID module, with just the front camera punch-hole remaining visible.
For the A20 processor powering the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro, Apple is anticipated to tap TSMC’s advanced 2nm (N2) fabrication. This chip promises enhanced energy efficiency and heat management, thanks to an innovative wafer-level multi-chip module (WMCM) architecture that tightly couples the SoC and DRAM, while cutting down on power draw for Apple Intelligence features.
Apple iPhone 18 Launch Timeline
Exact rollout plans are still secretive, but speculation points to a phased introduction for the iPhone 18 family. The Pro editions, the second-generation iPhone Air, and the debut iPhone Fold may arrive in autumn 2026, whereas the base iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could follow in spring 2027.
There are alternate reports as well that indicate Apple may not launch the vanilla iPhone 18 after all, instead unveiling the iPhone 20 in spring 2027 to mark iPhone’s 20th anniversary.