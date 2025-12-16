iPhone 17e Will Be Apple’s First In 2026 — Everything We Know About The Budget iPhone

Apple released the iPhone 16e in early 2025 as its new affordable option, taking over from the SE lineup. Its successor, the iPhone 17e, is up for launch in early 2026. We’re about three months away from its release, so it’s not surprising that rumours are picking up as to its exact launch date and key features.

Here’s a lowdown of everything we know so far about the Apple iPhone 17e, including specs, features, possible pricing, and more.