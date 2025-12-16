iPhone 17e Will Be Apple’s First In 2026 — Everything We Know About The Budget iPhone
Rumours are picking up as to the exact launch date and key features of the 17e.
Apple released the iPhone 16e in early 2025 as its new affordable option, taking over from the SE lineup. Its successor, the iPhone 17e, is up for launch in early 2026. We’re about three months away from its release, so it’s not surprising that rumours are picking up as to its exact launch date and key features.
Here’s a lowdown of everything we know so far about the Apple iPhone 17e, including specs, features, possible pricing, and more.
Late February Or Early March Launch
The iPhone 17e is slated for a “mid-first quarter 2026” debut, as per latest leaks, mirroring the iPhone 16e’s schedule. This timeline points to a possible launch around late February or early March 2026, likely on a Friday.
Upgrade To Selfie Camera
The most substantial upgrade is expected on the front camera: a jump to an 18MP sensor with Center Stage functionality, aligning it with the standard iPhone 17 models and surpassing the 12MP selfie camera in the current iPhone 16e. The rear will likely remain the same — a single camera setup — identical to the iPhone 16e.
A19 Chipset
Apple should equip its budget phone with near-flagship processing power, making the A19 chip a near-certainty for the iPhone 17e. Variations in GPU core count could occur, similar to how the iPhone 16e had one fewer core than higher-tier devices. The device will likely continue Apple’s custom C1 modem from the previous model.
No Major Design Changes Or ProMotion, But Dynamic Island Likely
The design is anticipated to remain largely unchanged from the iPhone 16e, including a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. No upgrade to 120Hz ProMotion is expected, despite its rollout across the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air. Transition from the notch to the current Dynamic Island interface looks likely.
Battery And Charging
Battery and charging advancements matching those in the iPhone 17 lineup, such as quicker wired speeds and larger battery, are expected, though not certain. Adding MagSafe — or at least standard wireless charging — could be a big plus.
Unchanged Pricing
The primary draw of the iPhone 17e will be its price, helping create the most accessible entry point to Apple’s phone ecosystem. It is expected to start at around $600, consistent with the iPhone 16e.