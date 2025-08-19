iPhone 17e Specs Leaked Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch — Check Camera, Display, Chipset, Design

Digital Chat Station has shared the expected specs of iPhone 17e on the Chinese platform Weibo. “We've gotten some supply chain information on the iPhone 17e, which has a 6.1" OLED display, likely the same 60Hz low-power display as the iPhone 16, along with the same Smart Island design. It’s powered by the A19 platform, and has a 12MP front camera with 3D facial recognition and a 48MP rear camera. The iPhone 17e’s ID has also changed significantly, and its biggest selling point may still be the 'cheapest iPhone,'" the tipster wrote.

As per this leak, the iPhone 17e will feature a 6.1-inch (the same as iPhone 16e) OLED screen, likely utilising the same low-power 60Hz panel found in the iPhone 16. It is also expected to continue with the same Dynamic Island design.

Powering the iPhone 17e will be Apple’s latest A19 processor. However, whether the chipset configuration will be the same as that of the iPhone 17 series is something to watch out for. Notably, the iPhone 16e features four GPU cores, which is one less than the five-core GPU found in the iPhone 16 series, which led to its performance being lower than that of the flagships.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 17e is tipped to get a 48MP primary rear camera (the 16e had a 48MP Fusion camera as well), along with a 12MP front-facing camera equipped with 3D facial recognition. The design of the device is likely to undergo some transformations.

The standout feature will continue to be its pricing, which makes the iPhone 17e the most budget-friendly iPhone and the entry-level device for the Apple universe.