iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Air — What To Expect At Apple Event 2025
Here's what to expect from all these new offerings from Apple.
The much-awaited Apple’s iPhone launch event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday when the company will introduce its next-generation iPhones, new smartwatches and other peripherals.
For the first time in five years, Apple will introduce major design upgrades for the iPhone. The brand is also making changes to the iPhone colour strategy this year. iPhones such as iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air are set to be launched.
What To Expect In iPhone 17
The base iPhone 17 won’t get redesigned but will move to a slightly larger screen to match the 6.3-inch size of the iPhone 16 Pro and 17 Pro screen.
For the first time for a non-Pro phone, the iPhone 17 will include the new chip and a ProMotion screen.
The regular iPhone 17 and the Pro models will continue to use Qualcomm modems.
What To Expect In iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Pro Max
For the first time since the iPhone 12 Pro in 2020, the Pro models will be redesigned.
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have new backs that give a fresh look to the camera areas that span the entire length of the top third of the device as well as a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will continue to have a 6.9-inch screen.
The processor will move to the A19 Pro, battery life will be boosted significantly, video recording will get major enhancements, and the telephoto lens will move from a 12-megapixel sensor to a 48-megapixel component.
Another camera upgrade includes a new variable aperture system, simultaneous front-and-back video recording and the biggest-ever upgrade to the selfie camera.
One other major change to the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max design will be moving back to an aluminum frame after switching to titanium in 2023 with the iPhone 15 Pro.
Apple is adding a new orange colour to the Pro line.
What To Expect In Phone 17 Air
An all-new model, iPhone 17 Air, will have an ultrathin body.
A name that continues a branding convention used in MacBooks and iPads, iPhone 17 Air will be roughly 5.5 millimeters, making it about a third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro.
The iPhone 17 Air will have the same A19 processor as the iPhone 17. It will also have a standard USB-C port, ProMotion support and a 6.6-inch screen.
iPhone 17 Air's frame is too thin to support physical SIM cards so users will need to adopt eSIMs. There will be a shift to an in-house Wi-Fi chip and the company’s C1 modem, which is used in the lower-budget iPhone 16e.
Apple is bringing the popular light blue colour from the M4 MacBook Air to the iPhone 17 Air.
On the flipside, there will be a drop in battery life and only a single rear camera is included.