iPhone 17 TechWoven Case Leak Reveals MagSafe Support, New Colours Ahead of Launch

“The surface features a dense, slightly textured weave that improves grip and reduces signs of wear. It resists glossing and maintains a consistent appearance,” the tipster said.

According to the Majin Bu, the new TechWoven case will be compatible with all iPhone 17 models. It features metallic, contrasting buttons for enhanced tactile feedback. A dedicated camera control button is fully supported, similar to iPhone 16 cases.

The report added that MagSafe is integrated and works with all accessories. Two strap loops on the bottom edge allow attachment of shoulder straps and other add-ons.

It remains to be seen if TechWoven can deliver long-term durability and satisfy users who were disappointed by its predecessor.

The FineWoven cases were unveiled by Apple in 2023 and came with MagSafe capabilities for the iPhone 15 series. However, many iPhone users are not thoroughly impressed with the utility of the case and have demanded something more durable. Users are also expecting techWoven cases to be made of a more functional material, designed for everyday use.

Apple claimed that its FineWoven cases offered a soft, suede-like feel using “durable micro-twill” material. However, a review of the case by Gadgets 360 found it to be "rough" to touch and lacking a premium feel.

Apple has not shared any official launch date for its upcoming iPhone 17 series, but it’s widely anticipated that it may happen on Sept. 9 or 10.