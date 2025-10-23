iPhone 17 Supply Drought: UAE Retailers Struggle To Keep Up With Demand

UAE retailers reported a shortage of iPhone 17 models in their inventory as demand for the product overtook its supply by a considerable margin.

According to a report from the Khaleej Times, a Dubai-based publication on Thursday, retailers said that here has been "unprecedented demand" for the mobile devices in the UAE.

There has been unprecedented demand for the iPhone 17 in the UAE with footfall increasing by 50% than the previous year, Rajat Asthana, chief executive officer of Eros Group, an electronics retailer told the publication.

Asthana said that the demand was more so for the higher end models of the Apple product with pre-orders getting sold out.

Jumbo Electronics' spokesperson also corroborated this saying that demand was notably high, chiefly for iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models.

They credited the burgeoning demand for these phones to the new features Apple introduced in their iPhones along with popular colour options like 'Cosmic Orange.'

"We are also expecting regular replenishments to ensure customers can get their preferred model soon," they were quoted as saying.