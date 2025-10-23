iPhone 17 Supply Drought: UAE Retailers Struggle To Keep Up With Demand
UAE retailers said that the demand was more so for the higher end models of the Apple product with pre-orders getting sold out.
UAE retailers reported a shortage of iPhone 17 models in their inventory as demand for the product overtook its supply by a considerable margin.
According to a report from the Khaleej Times, a Dubai-based publication on Thursday, retailers said that here has been "unprecedented demand" for the mobile devices in the UAE.
There has been unprecedented demand for the iPhone 17 in the UAE with footfall increasing by 50% than the previous year, Rajat Asthana, chief executive officer of Eros Group, an electronics retailer told the publication.
Asthana said that the demand was more so for the higher end models of the Apple product with pre-orders getting sold out.
Jumbo Electronics' spokesperson also corroborated this saying that demand was notably high, chiefly for iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models.
They credited the burgeoning demand for these phones to the new features Apple introduced in their iPhones along with popular colour options like 'Cosmic Orange.'
"We are also expecting regular replenishments to ensure customers can get their preferred model soon," they were quoted as saying.
Diwali also played a prominent role in demand and sales, with many purchasing the phones to gift to their loved ones in the UAE.
Asthana said that the reasons for the shortage was due to a mix of high demand, limited initial supply, logistical/launch issues, along with strategic allocation also being a likely reason.
"It is expected to remain a shortage during the next month… and expected to improve November onwards," he said.
The Eros Group CEO stated that high demand is largely for premium models such as Pro and Pro Max that come with large storage versions.
On the other hand some e-commerce platforms did show availability of these latest variants of iphones, but in limited supply. Apple's online UAE stores also showed availability of these phones.