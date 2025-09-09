iPhone 17 Series: Top Features Expected In Pro Max, Other Devices
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a 5088 mAh battery.
Apple’s much-anticipated “Awe-dropping” event is set to begin today, offering the first official glimpse of the iPhone 17 series. Although numerous leaks and rumours have given indications of what to expect, Apple is expected to roll out a range of new features for all devices.
This year, Apple will reportedly introduce four new smartphones: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the sleek iPhone 17 Air.
Among these, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has sparked the most excitement, thanks to a series of last-minute leaks that have heightened anticipation. Recently, details have emerged revealing the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
According to filings with Chinese regulators, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 5088 mAh battery, a noticeable increase from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 4685 mAh capacity. This represents an enhancement of 400 mAh, promising longer battery life.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with a 4252 mAh battery, which could be significantly higher than the iPhone 16 Pro’s 3582 mAh.
As per 9to5Mac, this capacity enhancement can add 3-4 hours to the gadget’s battery life, compared to their predecessors. It says the more compact iPhone 17 Pro will boast a battery capacity greater than last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will set a new record for the longest battery life on any iPhone to date.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to highlight the camera upgrades at the event. “I think Apple is going to tout this year’s iPhone camera changes as some of the biggest in the device’s history. After all, the company is completely redesigning the camera area on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro — something it wouldn’t do just for aesthetic reasons,” Gurman said.
According to Gurman, some of the expected upgrades include a 48 MP sensor compared to the previous 12 MP, “hugely improved” video recording and multi-camera simultaneous video recording.
The Pro Max model is expected to support up to 8x optical zoom, allowing for impressive close-up shots.