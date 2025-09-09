iPhone 17 Series: Top Features Expected In Pro Max, Other Devices

Apple’s much-anticipated “Awe-dropping” event is set to begin today, offering the first official glimpse of the iPhone 17 series. Although numerous leaks and rumours have given indications of what to expect, Apple is expected to roll out a range of new features for all devices.

This year, Apple will reportedly introduce four new smartphones: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the sleek iPhone 17 Air.

Among these, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has sparked the most excitement, thanks to a series of last-minute leaks that have heightened anticipation. Recently, details have emerged revealing the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to filings with Chinese regulators, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 5088 mAh battery, a noticeable increase from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 4685 mAh capacity. This represents an enhancement of 400 mAh, promising longer battery life.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with a 4252 mAh battery, which could be significantly higher than the iPhone 16 Pro’s 3582 mAh.