iPhone 17 Series Now On Sale: Prices, Bank Offers And How To Buy
As Apple fans set out to grab their latest iPhone models, retailers are also offering special deals and discounts to attract potential customers.
The Apple iPhone 17 series is now available for purchase in India from today, Sept. 19. The launch took place last week, where Apple introduced four models for this season: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
As Apple fans set out to grab their latest iPhone models, retailers are also offering special deals to attract potential customers. These include cashback offers, exchange bonuses and EMI options. Customers upgrading from older models can benefit the most from the exchange offers.
Ingram Micro, Apple’s largest distributor in India, has introduced a range of financial offers for iPhone 17 buyers. Customers purchasing the iPhone 17 will get an instant cashback of Rs 6,000, along with a six-month no-cost EMI option, according to a Gadgets 360 report. For those opting for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, or iPhone Air, a Rs 4,000 instant cashback is also available, with the EMI facility.
Additionally, buyers exchanging eligible old devices can receive an extra exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000. These offers aim to make upgrading to the new iPhone series more affordable and convenient.
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Cut On Amazon Is Massive — Check How To Avail Discount, Exchange Offer
Ingram Micro is also offering no-cost EMI plans for up to 24 months through top banks and finance partners. An exclusive “iPhone for Life” programme for ICICI Bank credit card holders allows buyers to pay 75% of the iPhone’s cost over 24 months. At the end, they can either pay the remaining amount or return the device under assured buyback.
Electronics retailer Croma is offering bank discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 17, available both online and at its more than 500 retail stores. Customers using ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, or HDFC Bank cards can avail themselves of these offers, making the purchase more affordable.
Vijay Sales is also offering a Rs 6,000 discount on the iPhone 17 (256GB variant). Meanwhile, buyers of the iPhone 17 Pro, higher storage models and iPhone Air will get Rs 4,000 off. Vijay Sales is also offering low-cost EMI options for the iPhone 17 series, starting at just Rs 3,578 per month for up to 24 months.
iPhone 17 is here and it's everything we dreamed of! â¨— Vijay Sales (@VijaySales) September 19, 2025
Featuring a stunning 48MP camera and lightning-fast A19 chip ready for all your epic moments. Get it today at Vijay Sales stores or website!#VijaySales #Apple #iPhone17 #DontMiss #GrabItNow #MagicChromaticâ¦ pic.twitter.com/RBgjG8OhgN
Reliance Digital has also introduced similar offers, hoping to attract customers with its widespread availability in metro and smaller cities.
It is advisable to compare prices on all these platforms before purchasing to gain maximum discounts.