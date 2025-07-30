iPhone 17 Series Colours Leaked: Pro, Pro Max Versions Get An Orange Twist; Check Details
Four different colour options for each of the models of the iPhone 17 series have been revealed on the social media platform X.
Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 17 series, several leaks and rumours have been revealing new updates about Apple’s latest lineup frequently. Now, the latest leaks reveal the details about the colours and specifications of the upcoming series.
The US tech giant is expected to release four models in its new lineup, featuring: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air.
The iPhone 17 Air will be a new introduction by Apple as it seeks to launch a more affordable range for its fans. Ahead of the September launch, leaker Sonny Dickson has revealed the anticipated colour variations in the lineup.
In a post on X, Dickson revealed four colour options for each of the four iPhone 17 smartphone series. Dickson’s leaked images appear to confirm most, if not all, of the colours that can be expected in the iPhone 17 series.
First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year â definitely a bold addition. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/M0gB6NSglI— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) July 29, 2025
One of the most exciting reveals is that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max variants are likely to be launched in orange colours, a surprising shift from the recent pastel trends. Dickson’s images show that Pro and Pro Max versions will likely be available in charcoal black, white, dark blue and orange colours.
While black and white options are also available for Air and base variants, they will not feature the orange colour twist, according to Dickson’s post. The iPhone 17 Air will come in black, white, pastel blue and light brown colour options. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 base model will feature the same colour scheme as the Air variant, except for the light brown shade. It will instead come in light pink.
Besides the colours, the appearance of the camera system of the models has also been leaked by Dickson. As reported earlier, the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a horizontal camera system with flash and sensor at the extreme right side. A similar setup will be seen in Pro Max.
Meanwhile, the Air variant will come with a horizontal setup with a single lens on the left and the flash on the right side.
The iPhone 17 base model has a vertical camera system with two lenses aligned in a straight line. The flash is positioned next to the camera bump between the two lenses.