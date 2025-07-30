iPhone 17 Series Colours Leaked: Pro, Pro Max Versions Get An Orange Twist; Check Details

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 17 series, several leaks and rumours have been revealing new updates about Apple’s latest lineup frequently. Now, the latest leaks reveal the details about the colours and specifications of the upcoming series.

The US tech giant is expected to release four models in its new lineup, featuring: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 17 Air will be a new introduction by Apple as it seeks to launch a more affordable range for its fans. Ahead of the September launch, leaker Sonny Dickson has revealed the anticipated colour variations in the lineup.

In a post on X, Dickson revealed four colour options for each of the four iPhone 17 smartphone series. Dickson’s leaked images appear to confirm most, if not all, of the colours that can be expected in the iPhone 17 series.