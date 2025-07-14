iPhone 17 Release Date: Latest Leak Suggests Apple’s 2025 Launch Event Schedule
The release is unlikely before Sept. 8 due to the schedule of IFA Berlin 2025, Europe’s prominent consumer electronics fair to be held in Germany.
Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the brand’s upcoming iPhone 17 series launch, set to take place in September. This year, the series will feature four Apple smartphone models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
While speculation around the launch date continues to grow, a new report suggests the event could take place on either Sept. 8 or 9. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has predicted that in keeping with Apple's tradition, the event is likely to take place in the Sept. 8 week, which marks the week after Labour Day.
Another hint based on Apple's past events suggests that the US tech giant favours Tuesdays for its events. “In the past, Apple has typically favoured Tuesdays, but there have been some exceptions in recent years,” Gurman said.
“So it could be that Monday, Sept. 8, though I suspect Sept. 9 or Sept. 10 is probably more likely. Apple never holds events on Fridays, so you can rule out Sept. 12, and it has avoided launching new products on Sept. 11,” Gurman concluded.
The release is unlikely before Sept. 8 due to the schedule of IFA Berlin 2025, Europe’s prominent consumer electronics fair to be held in Germany. Given that IFA Berlin’s event is scheduled for Sept. 5 to 9, Apple is unlikely to want to share the spotlight with other brands.
Earlier, a Forbes report also suggested that Apple’s grand event could very likely take place in the first half of September, mostly on a Tuesday or Wednesday. According to the report, Sept. 9 or 10 could be the most probable launch dates.
In 2024, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on Sept. 9. The nearly 1.5-hour event, hosted by CEO Tim Cook, focused on Apple’s iPhone 16 series, new Apple Intelligence-related innovations, AirPods and other gadgets.
Leaks Suggest Major Upgrade In iPhone 17 Series
The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature major camera and battery upgrades. Both models could sport a trio of 48 MP sensors for the Wide, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto lenses, along with a 24 MP front-facing camera. In a first for Apple, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a massive 5000 mAh battery, a report by PhoneArena claimed.
In terms of size, the iPhone 17 series is set to outshine its predecessor. Rumours suggest that iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch display, up from the 6.1-inch screen on the iPhone 16. Similar variations are expected in high-end models.