iPhone 17 Release Date: Latest Leak Suggests Apple’s 2025 Launch Event Schedule

Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the brand’s upcoming iPhone 17 series launch, set to take place in September. This year, the series will feature four Apple smartphone models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While speculation around the launch date continues to grow, a new report suggests the event could take place on either Sept. 8 or 9. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has predicted that in keeping with Apple's tradition, the event is likely to take place in the Sept. 8 week, which marks the week after Labour Day.

Another hint based on Apple's past events suggests that the US tech giant favours Tuesdays for its events. “In the past, Apple has typically favoured Tuesdays, but there have been some exceptions in recent years,” Gurman said.