Unmissable iPhone 17 Pro Offer On Amazon — Save Up To Rs 62,000 On Apple’s Latest Device
Amazon’s offer stands out as one of the best yet on the device that boasts high-end flagship-grade features.
Apple enthusiasts eager to upgrade to the newest iPhone have a prime chance right now — there is a sweet deal on Amazon that brings the price of the iPhone 17 Pro down to almost half.
Amazon’s offer stands out as one of the best yet on the device that boasts high-end flagship-grade features. Eager buyers can snag the Pro model for far less, courtesy of its trade-in incentives and bank offers.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Amazon Offer
Exchange Offer: The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India. Through Amazon’s exchange programme, however, users can trade in their old phones for up to Rs 58,000 discount, based on the device’s brand, model, and condition. This could drop the price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) from Rs 1,34,900 to as low as Rs 76,900 if you get the maximum trade-in value.
Bank Offers: Prime users with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can further get 5% cashback (up to Rs 4,047), while other users can get 3% back. Additionally, there is a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions with SBI credit cards and IDFC First Bank credit cards.
This brings the iPhone 17 Pro price further down to around Rs 72,900, which is a massive Rs 62,000 discount for a device that’s barely couple of months old. The trade-in feature not only delivers big savings but also promotes eco-friendly practices by recycling used devices.
Here’s Why Apple iPhone 17 Pro Is A Great Buy
The iPhone 17 Pro boasts top-end specs and features. These include the latest A19 Pro chipset that delivers great performance and efficiency; 12GB RAM for faster processing; a pro-grade triple rear camera set with 48MP sensors each for primary, ultrawide, and telephoto; ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits brightness; vapour chamber for cooling; and Ceramic Shield 2 protection.
If you’re considering an upgrade, a switch to the iPhone 17 Pro with the Amazon offer would be perfect at this time.