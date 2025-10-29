Unmissable iPhone 17 Pro Offer On Amazon — Save Up To Rs 62,000 On Apple’s Latest Device

Exchange Offer: The iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India. Through Amazon’s exchange programme, however, users can trade in their old phones for up to Rs 58,000 discount, based on the device’s brand, model, and condition. This could drop the price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) from Rs 1,34,900 to as low as Rs 76,900 if you get the maximum trade-in value.

Bank Offers: Prime users with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can further get 5% cashback (up to Rs 4,047), while other users can get 3% back. Additionally, there is a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions with SBI credit cards and IDFC First Bank credit cards.

This brings the iPhone 17 Pro price further down to around Rs 72,900, which is a massive Rs 62,000 discount for a device that’s barely couple of months old. The trade-in feature not only delivers big savings but also promotes eco-friendly practices by recycling used devices.