iPhone 17 Pro Max To House Biggest Battery Ever — Why Apple Might Cross 5,000mAh Mark
Apple could also increase the size of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to pack a bigger cell along with other tech upgrades.
Apple has long been criticised for packing smaller cells in its iPhones. While competing Android phones have zoomed ahead of the 5,000mAh mark long back, the max that Apple has gone is 4,685mAh in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Typical to the company, Apple has adopted a slow approach for batteries, concentrating on striking a balance between software and hardware rather than going for higher mAh. However, it looks like user expectations and competition are pushing Apple to raise the bar when it comes to batteries.
iPhone 17 Pro Max To Have Biggest Apple Battery
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to have the largest battery jump, according to tipster Instant Digital on Weibo. It appears that Apple will finally cross the 5,000mAh mark with the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Even Apple’s Pro Max phones have had only incremental updates to batteries over the years. The iPhone 15 Pro Max had a 4,422mAh battery, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max a 4,676mAh cell. Hence, the iPhone 17 Pro Max crossing the 5,000mAh threshold will be a big tick mark for Apple.
ALSO READ
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max: 15 Huge Upgrades — Apple Logo Shift, Powerful Camera, Bigger Battery, More
Why A Bigger Battery In iPhone 17 Pro Max?
The iPhone 17 Pro line is tipped to get major upgrades. These include a bigger camera module, 48MP rear telephoto and 24MP front cameras, dual video recording and 8K recording support, A19 Pro chipset, and 12GB RAM.
In addition, larger batteries are often housed in large devices. Apple could also increase the size of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to pack a bigger cell along with other tech upgrades.
Furthermore, users are glued to smartphone screens unlike ever before, and more data consumption is a drain on power. Not to mention that AI features are using up batteries faster. With Apple gearing up to better integrate Apple Intelligence capabilities in various apps, a bigger battery would be a welcome addition in future iPhones.