iPhone 17 Pro Max To House Biggest Battery Ever — Why Apple Might Cross 5,000mAh Mark

Apple has long been criticised for packing smaller cells in its iPhones. While competing Android phones have zoomed ahead of the 5,000mAh mark long back, the max that Apple has gone is 4,685mAh in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Typical to the company, Apple has adopted a slow approach for batteries, concentrating on striking a balance between software and hardware rather than going for higher mAh. However, it looks like user expectations and competition are pushing Apple to raise the bar when it comes to batteries.