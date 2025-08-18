iPhone 17 Pro Max Camera Upgrades Revealed In New Leaks: Here’s What We Know

The iPhone 16 Pro Max came with a 48MP+48MP+12MP triple-lens setup in 2024. Its telephoto lens offers 5x optical zoom. If the rumoured leaks are to be believed, iPhone 17 Pro Max could bump that up to 8x zoom, marking a major upgrade in Apple’s smartphone camera capabilities. Apple may also launch a new pro-level camera app with the iPhone 17 series.

Additionally, it seems the SIM card slot is staying in some markets. The report cited details revealed by tipster Majin Bu, who posted photos showing a SIM card slot on the iPhone 17 Pro. It was earlier discovered that the iPhone 17 US models will come with e-SIM only, giving hope that other models may also be equipped with this upgraded feature. However, international versions appear to be keeping the SIM card slot for now.

Meanwhile, another tipster, Yeux1122 (via Wccftech), has shared the internals of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, giving a glimpse into what users can expect from the high-profile launch this year. The photos show a metal-covered battery, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro, which has been designed for improved heat management.

The tipster also shared images of a noticeably larger camera module, which indicates that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is likely coming with significant camera enhancements.

Apple is expected to launch the new series on either Sept. 9 or 10, but the company has not shared any official confirmation about the dates yet.