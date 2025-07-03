iPhone 17 Pro Leak: New MagSafe Magnet Layout Features A Gap, Here's Why

Ahead of the iPhone 17 Pro launch, leaked images of the alleged MagSafe magnet arrangement for third-party cases designed specifically for this new model have surfaced online. According to tipster Majin Bu, the new design differs from current iPhone models, where the magnets form a complete circle. Instead, the iPhone 17 Pro’s MagSafe magnets are arranged with a noticeable gap in the ring.

On Wednesday, Bu shared an article on his X account, sharing details about the leaked MagSafe magnet arrangement, which is used for wireless charging and attaching accessories to iPhones. According to him, the new MagSafe layout on the iPhone 17 Pro will shift the magnet array lower to align with the repositioned Apple logo being introduced this time. This is likely to be the reason behind a central opening in the ring, which will ensure that the logo remains visible.