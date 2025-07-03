iPhone 17 Pro Leak: New MagSafe Magnet Layout Features A Gap, Here's Why
The new MagSafe layout on the iPhone 17 Pro will shift the magnet array lower to align with the repositioned Apple logo being introduced this time, the latest leak suggests.
Ahead of the iPhone 17 Pro launch, leaked images of the alleged MagSafe magnet arrangement for third-party cases designed specifically for this new model have surfaced online. According to tipster Majin Bu, the new design differs from current iPhone models, where the magnets form a complete circle. Instead, the iPhone 17 Pro’s MagSafe magnets are arranged with a noticeable gap in the ring.
On Wednesday, Bu shared an article on his X account, sharing details about the leaked MagSafe magnet arrangement, which is used for wireless charging and attaching accessories to iPhones. According to him, the new MagSafe layout on the iPhone 17 Pro will shift the magnet array lower to align with the repositioned Apple logo being introduced this time. This is likely to be the reason behind a central opening in the ring, which will ensure that the logo remains visible.
New iPhone 17 Pro Magsafe Magnets— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 2, 2025
Full Article:https://t.co/72MLPOYWsD pic.twitter.com/4s33TCm9Xy
The report added that the new MagSafe magnet layout may require minor magnetic field adjustments to avoid interference. Bu cited sources from manufacturing who said that existing accessories will still work as usual without affecting overall MagSafe performance.
While the MagSafe magnet layout realignment is being presented largely as a cosmetic change to accommodate the repositioned Apple logo, there has also been buzz about potential improvements in the system. A report by MacRumors suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro might support slightly faster MagSafe charging speeds when used with a future version of Apple’s MagSafe Charger.
Nevertheless, the main trigger behind this cosmetic redesign appears to be the repositioning of the Apple logo. In an earlier report, Bu had said that on the iPhone 17 Pro, the Apple logo will be placed closer to the centre bottom of the device.
Typically, such design changes follow when there is a need to adjust the logo to the evolving camera layout. This makes sense as Apple is expected to introduce a larger camera bump in the Pro model this time. The repositioning will help the brand maintain visual balance.
The new placement also ensures the logo remains visible when using transparent MagSafe cases, strengthening the brand visibility.