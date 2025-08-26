iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max — Top 10 Features To Look Forward To At September Launch

Arguably the biggest tech launch of the year — iPhone 17 — is just around the corner, with the biggest tech upgrades expected to be packed in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Here we look at the top ten features (including upgrades) expected to arrive with the iPhone 17 Pro models in September.

1. Camera Upgrades: The iPhone 17 Pro versions are expected to come with a larger, rectangular camera bar that has rounded corners. The Pro devices may include a 48MP telephoto camera instead of the 12MP found on the iPhone 16 Pros, along with a 24MP front camera (upgraded from the 12MP one).

2. Video Advances: The Pro series is expected to offer the capability for simultaneous front and rear video recording along with 8K video recording support, a first for them.

3. Design Changes: The Apple logo on the back is tipped to move downward and be centred on the Pro models due to the larger camera bar, which may also result in a noticeably thicker profile of 8.725mm.

4. Compact Dynamic Island: Every iPhone 17 model, including the Pro models, may come with a smaller version of the Dynamic Island.

5. Aluminium And Glass Make: The iPhone 17 Pro phones are said to transition from a titanium construction to an aluminium frame. Apple is also anticipated to incorporate a mix of glass and aluminium in the rear panel.