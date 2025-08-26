iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max — Top 10 Features To Look Forward To At September Launch
The biggest iPhone upgrades are expected to be packed in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Arguably the biggest tech launch of the year — iPhone 17 — is just around the corner, with the biggest tech upgrades expected to be packed in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here we look at the top ten features (including upgrades) expected to arrive with the iPhone 17 Pro models in September.
1. Camera Upgrades: The iPhone 17 Pro versions are expected to come with a larger, rectangular camera bar that has rounded corners. The Pro devices may include a 48MP telephoto camera instead of the 12MP found on the iPhone 16 Pros, along with a 24MP front camera (upgraded from the 12MP one).
2. Video Advances: The Pro series is expected to offer the capability for simultaneous front and rear video recording along with 8K video recording support, a first for them.
3. Design Changes: The Apple logo on the back is tipped to move downward and be centred on the Pro models due to the larger camera bar, which may also result in a noticeably thicker profile of 8.725mm.
4. Compact Dynamic Island: Every iPhone 17 model, including the Pro models, may come with a smaller version of the Dynamic Island.
5. Aluminium And Glass Make: The iPhone 17 Pro phones are said to transition from a titanium construction to an aluminium frame. Apple is also anticipated to incorporate a mix of glass and aluminium in the rear panel.
6. Display Features: The Pro models are likely to come with an anti-reflective, scratch-resistant display and a matte finish option. They will continue to have 120Hz ProMotion displays and always-on feature.
7. A19 Pro Chip: The Pro models will likely boast the A19 Pro processor under their hood, which is constructed using a 3nm fabrication process and expected to improve device performance and efficiency.
8. Bigger Battery, Better Charging: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to house a larger battery exceeding 5,000mAh. The redesigned MagSafe charger might also allow Pro models to charge at higher speeds, and the lineup could support wireless charging rates of up to 25W using various Qi 2.2 chargers.
9. 12GB RAM: The iPhone 17 Pro lineup may get 12GB of RAM (an upgrade from 8GB RAM in the iPhone 16 Pro models) to improve processing speeds and support AI capabilities.
10. Vapour Chamber For Cooling: The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max might incorporate vapour chamber cooling to enhance heat dissipation and improve device cooling.