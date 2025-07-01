It’s raining iPhone 17 leaks — some reasonable, others bizarre. In the latest, Apple is tipped to make a major design overhaul of its logo positioning on the iPhone 17 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are already expected to pack massive upgrades over their predecessor. Here’s a comprehensive list of new features and changes that you can expect in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.1. Bigger Camera Module: The iPhone 17 Pro models may have a larger, rectangular camera bump and a wider profile.2. Apple Logo Repositioning: Per an X post by tipster Majin Bu, the Apple logo will move down and centred in the lower half of the glass rear panel on the Pro models due to a bigger camera module.3. 48MP Telephoto Camera: Rumour has it that the Pro models will get a 48MP rear telephoto camera instead of the 12MP one found on the iPhone 16 Pro.4. 24MP Selfie Shooter: All iPhone 17 models are said to feature a 24MP front camera, an upgrade from the 12MP on the iPhone 16.5. Dual Video Recording: Simultaneous front and rear video recording are expected in the Pro models. .iPhone 17 Air Launch: Will Apple’s Ultra-Slim, Portless Smartphone Reshape Future Of Mobile Tech?.6. 8K Video Recording: 8K video recording support — a first for Pro variants — may be added.7. Aluminium Frame: The entire iPhone 17 range is tipped to sport an aluminium frame.8. Half-Aluminium, Half-Glass Back: Apple intends to combine glass and aluminium to create a sleek and robust design for the Pro models. 9. Sky Blue Colour: The Pro and Pro Max may come in a sky blue colourway, akin to the M4 MacBook Air.10. A19 Pro Chip: The Pro line is expected to pack the A19 Pro chipset made using a 3nm process.11. 12GB RAM: The Pro devices may have 12GB RAM for faster processing and AI support.12. Wi-Fi 7: Apple could include a homegrown Wi-Fi 7 chip for all iPhone 17 models.13. Bigger Battery: The iPhone 17 Pro Max may house a larger battery, although capacity is unknown.14. Faster MagSafe Charging: Apple’s new MagSafe charger could allow Pro models to have faster wireless charging speeds.15. Vapour Chamber: To improve heat management, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may employ vapour chamber cooling technology..Apple iPhone 17 Display To Be Bigger, With Pro-Grade Refresh Rates, Claims Tipster