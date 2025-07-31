iPhone 17 Price Hike: Check How Much iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max May Cost
Jefferies analyst Edison Lee anticipates a $50 increase in price for the iPhone 17 series.
Prices for the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 range are set to inch higher, and users will have to shell out more than what they did for last year’s iPhone 16 series.
According to Jefferies analyst Edison Lee (through MacRumors), the investment banker anticipates a $50 increase in price for the iPhone 17, the purported iPhone 17 “Air”, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max on the back of rising component costs and tariffs on China.
“Jefferies expects a $50 price increase for iPhone 17 Slim/P/PM models to offset rising component costs and China tariffs. Other potential cost pressures from India and sector tariffs are not yet included”, an X post by Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) read.
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices After Hike
Every model of the forthcoming iPhone 17 lineup — including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — is expected to have a price increase of $50.
Here’s how much the iPhone 17 range is expected to now cost:
iPhone 17: $849 (iPhone 16 was $799).
iPhone 17 Air: $949 (iPhone 16 Plus, which the Air model is tipped to replace, was $899).
iPhone 17 Pro: $1,049 (iPhone 16 Pro was $999).
iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,249 (iPhone 16 Pro Max was $1,199).
iPhone 17’s $50 Price Hike Isn’t That Bad
If this prediction comes out to be true, users will have to bear the pain of paying extra. However, a $50 price increase is still modest, considering there may be some upgrades (hopefully) in the latest iPhones.
Earlier, there have been wild speculations of a $100 raise — or even 25% hike owing to Trump tariffs — for the base iPhone 17 itself. There are also whispers that the Air model might have a price tag exceeding that of an iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Even when compared with other flagship devices, the iPhone 17 may cost lesser. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at $1,299, which is still more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,249 after adding in the $50.