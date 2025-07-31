iPhone 17 Price Hike: Check How Much iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max May Cost

Prices for the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 range are set to inch higher, and users will have to shell out more than what they did for last year’s iPhone 16 series.

According to Jefferies analyst Edison Lee (through MacRumors), the investment banker anticipates a $50 increase in price for the iPhone 17, the purported iPhone 17 “Air”, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max on the back of rising component costs and tariffs on China.

“Jefferies expects a $50 price increase for iPhone 17 Slim/P/PM models to offset rising component costs and China tariffs. Other potential cost pressures from India and sector tariffs are not yet included”, an X post by Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) read.