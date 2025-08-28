iPhone 17 Launch May Sound The Death Knell For These iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods

Good news first: Come Sept. 9, Apple will introduce an all-new iPhone lineup. The upcoming iPhone 17 series is set to include the base iPhone 17, the all-new, light and thin iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Apple’s flagship device, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The tech major may also launch new models of the Apple Watch along with AirPods Pro 3.

Now for the bad: What the launch of new iPhone 17 devices also means is that some older iPhones will see their last days, along with some models of Apple watches and AirPods.

Historically, Apple keeps its two non-Pro models from the previous year, offering them at a discount. This indicates that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might still be available on the market, with likely a price cut of $100 (approximately Rs 8,800). It also means the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus from 2023 are likely to be phased out, although they might be available till the stocks last.

In the case of Pro models, the Cupertino major generally phases out the previous year’s high-end variants to make way for the latest models. As a result, when the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max hit the shelves, Apple might put the brakes on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Furthermore, if Apple introduces the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3, the existing Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 may also be phased out.

Finally, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are anticipated to be discontinued as well. They will be succeeded by the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation).