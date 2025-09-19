iPhone 17 Launch Mania: Chaos Erupts As Sales Begin At BKC Apple Store In Mumbai
Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series in the price range of Rs 82,900 to Rs 2,29,900, which will be available in India starting today for customers who have pre-booked the device.
Hundreds of iPhone customers flocked to the Apple Store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex for the launch of the iPhone 17 series phones. The interest was so high leading to a scuffle outside the BKC store.
Scuffle breaks out among people amid rush outside the Apple store in Mumbai's BKC.
Apple iPhone 17’s price in India is Rs 82,900 for 256GB and Rs 102,900 for 512GB storage models. iPhone 17 Pro’s price in India is Rs 134,900 for 256GB, Rs 154,900 for 512GB, and 174,900 for 1TB storage.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max’s price in India starts at Rs 149,900 for 256GB, Rs 169,900 for 512GB, Rs 189,900 for 1TB, and 229900 for new 2TB storage. The new iPhone Air is priced in India at Rs 119,900 for 256GB, Rs 139,900 for 512GB, and Rs 159,900 for 1TB storage.
People queue up outside Apple store in Delhi's Saket as sale of iPhone 17 series starts today.
India tops the globe for the number of hours of work needed to afford the newly-launched iPhone 17, with an average Indian worker required to put in 967 hours at the country's mean wage.
This is according to a study conducted by Statista, which places India on top of the global list, followed by Vietnam, where it takes an average worker 598 hours to get their hands on an iPhone 17.
The base model of new iPhone 17 costs roughly $939 in India, which is surprisingly lower than most of countries listed on the list, including Turkey, where it costs $1,885 to get an iPhone 17.
To put things into perspective, it would take a worker 1,749 hours to get their hands on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which costs Rs 1,34,999, in India.
Another interesting finding from the study suggests that even in Vietnam, which is second-highest on the list, an average worker needs 908 hours of work to afford an iPhone 17 Pro Max, still fewer than the 967 hours an Indian worker would need just for the base iPhone 17 model.