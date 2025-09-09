iPhone 17 Launch Live Streaming: Date, Time And How To Watch Apple Event 2025 Live In India

In India, you can catch the livestream at 10:30 pm, IST, on Sep. 9. The keynote will provide a global unveiling of the iPhone 17 series, updated Apple Watches and next-generation AirPods Pro.

Viewers can watch the launch on Apple’s official website, through the Apple TV app on supported devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, or through Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The livestream page on the Apple website as well as the company’s official YouTube channel also allows users to set notifications and reminders so they don’t miss the event.