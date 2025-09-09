iPhone 17 Launch Live Streaming: Date, Time And How To Watch Apple Event 2025 Live In India
Apple is all set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series at the much-awaited “Awe-Dropping Event” on Tuesday. Alongside four new iPhone models, the company is expected to introduce updated Apple Watches and redesigned AirPods, making this one of the most significant product launches in recent years.
Apple iPhone Launch Event 2025: Date And Time
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 p.m. IST) on Sep. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Live Streaming: How To Watch Apple Event 2025 In India?
In India, you can catch the livestream at 10:30 pm, IST, on Sep. 9. The keynote will provide a global unveiling of the iPhone 17 series, updated Apple Watches and next-generation AirPods Pro.
Viewers can watch the launch on Apple’s official website, through the Apple TV app on supported devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, or through Apple’s official YouTube channel.
The livestream page on the Apple website as well as the company’s official YouTube channel also allows users to set notifications and reminders so they don’t miss the event.
Apple’s Awe-Dropping Event: What To Expect
Apple’s September events traditionally set the stage for its product cycle, and this year’s lineup is among the most eagerly awaited in recent memory.
iPhone 17 series
The iPhone 17 series is expected to headline the event with four models. These include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new iPhone 17 Air.
The standard iPhone 17 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz display and a 24MP front camera
The iPhone 17 Pro may debut a horizontal rear camera bar, a lighter aluminium body, and 256GB of base storage.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max with 256GB storage could be priced at $1,299 (around Rs 1.14 lakh), according to a recent report by TrendForce.
Meanwhile, the new iPhone 17 Air is tipped to be Apple’s thinnest handset yet at just 5.5mm, with pricing expected to be somewhere between $949 (around Rs 83,600) and $999 (around Rs 88,000).
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to feature a refreshed S11 chip along with early indications of new blood-pressure trend monitoring tools. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may introduce satellite connectivity for emergencies and faster charging, while also offering heart-rate tracking and improved noise cancellation.
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Pro are anticipated to receive their first major redesign in three years. The third-generation model is rumoured to feature a slimmer build and the new H3 chip for stronger noise cancellation.
Pre-Orders And Sales
Apple usually opens pre-orders on the Friday of its iPhone launch week, which suggests that the devices could be up for pre-orders on Friday, Sep. 12. Retail sales usually begin the following Friday, meaning the iPhones could hit stores on Sep. 19.
Apple also rolls out iOS updates usually on the first Monday after its iPhone launch event, suggesting that iOS 26 may be released on Sep. 15.