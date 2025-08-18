Apple iPhone 17 Launch, Keynote, Pre-Order, Sales — Key Dates To Remember

Apple’s big September launch event for the iPhone 17 series is drawing closer. The Cupertino-based tech major is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air, along with new Apple Watches, at the event.

Although Apple hasn’t yet disclosed the complete timeline for the iPhone 17 rollout, if history is any indication, a few dates can be zeroed in on. Based on insights from tech experts along with recent reports, below are the key dates to remember with regard to iPhone 17 launch.