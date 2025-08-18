Apple iPhone 17 Launch, Keynote, Pre-Order, Sales — Key Dates To Remember
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, along with new Apple Watches, just a few weeks from now.
Apple’s big September launch event for the iPhone 17 series is drawing closer. The Cupertino-based tech major is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air, along with new Apple Watches, at the event.
Although Apple hasn’t yet disclosed the complete timeline for the iPhone 17 rollout, if history is any indication, a few dates can be zeroed in on. Based on insights from tech experts along with recent reports, below are the key dates to remember with regard to iPhone 17 launch.
Aug. 26: iPhone 17 Launch Event Announcement Date
Apple has not officially announced the date for the keynote, but industry insiders such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicate that Apple may announce the iPhone 17 event date on Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, which is 8:30 p.m. IST. This is also when invitations are expected to begin being sent out to certain members of the press.
Sept. 9: iPhone 17 Launch
Tech experts have tipped Tuesday, Sept. 9 as the likely launch date for the iPhone 17. The event is expected to be held at the company’s Cupertino headquarters, with Apple announcing the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and replace the Plus line with the ultra-sleek iPhone 17 Air. Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3, along with AirPods Pro, a refreshed Apple TV 4K, and HomePod 3, could also see the light of the day.
Sept. 12: iPhone 17 Series Pre-Orders Begin
Typically, Apple launches pre-orders on the Friday of the keynote week after it has launched the iPhones, which means iPhone 17 series pre-orders could begin on Friday, Sept. 12.
Sept. 15/16: iOS 26 Release
Last year, Apple released iOS 18 on Sept. 16, precisely one week following the annual keynote and four days before the iPhone 16 series became available. This means iOS 26 could debut on either Monday, Sept. 15, or Tuesday, Sept. 16.
Sept. 19: iPhone 17 Goes On Sale
Following the pre-orders starting on a Friday, actual sales usually commence the subsequent Friday. Based on this pattern, the iPhone 17 might officially be available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 19.