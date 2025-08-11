iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices Could Rise By $50-$100: Analyst

Barely a couple of weeks after Jefferies analyst Edison Lee said the firm expects a $50 price hike for the upcoming iPhone 17 models, another analyst has predicted a price increase for the series.

Jeff Pu, an analyst at GF Securities, suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 models will “likely” be priced higher than the iPhone 16 models in the US. Pu, in a research note published this week, linked the possible rise in iPhone 17 prices to the US imposing tariffs on items brought in from countries where the iPhone is manufactured, such as India and China.

Just last week, during an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that most of the iPhones sold in the US are currently sourced from India. While presently there are no tariffs on iPhones imported from India, the past few weeks have been a roller-coaster ride between the two countries when it comes to tariffs and trade.

The tariff policies during the Trump administration are known to change frequently, and Apple could see tariffs levied on imports from India as well. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is currently subject to a 20% tariff on iPhones brought in from China.