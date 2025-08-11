iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices Could Rise By $50-$100: Analyst
The rise in iPhone 17 prices could be due to the US imposing tariffs on items brought in from countries where the iPhone is manufactured, such as India and China.
Barely a couple of weeks after Jefferies analyst Edison Lee said the firm expects a $50 price hike for the upcoming iPhone 17 models, another analyst has predicted a price increase for the series.
Jeff Pu, an analyst at GF Securities, suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 models will “likely” be priced higher than the iPhone 16 models in the US. Pu, in a research note published this week, linked the possible rise in iPhone 17 prices to the US imposing tariffs on items brought in from countries where the iPhone is manufactured, such as India and China.
Just last week, during an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that most of the iPhones sold in the US are currently sourced from India. While presently there are no tariffs on iPhones imported from India, the past few weeks have been a roller-coaster ride between the two countries when it comes to tariffs and trade.
The tariff policies during the Trump administration are known to change frequently, and Apple could see tariffs levied on imports from India as well. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is currently subject to a 20% tariff on iPhones brought in from China.
iPhone 17 Prices Could Rise By $50-$100
All iPhone 17 models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — might cost between $50 and $100 more than their iPhone 16 counterparts, as per predictions by Wall Street analysts.
This is speculation though, as has been the case with past iPhone launches. Even with theories about possible price hikes each year, Apple has, for example, managed to keep the starting price of the Pro model at $999 since 2017, when the iPhone X launched.
Apple also has other “value” options on the table even if it does raise the price tag. The Cupertino-based tech major could increase the minimum storage capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro from 128GB to 256GB, which would align the Pro with the Pro Max. Notably, the Pro Max’s starting model has been 256GB for several years now.
All of this is up in the air though, and luckily, we have to wait out just a month to get the best picture of iPhone 17 prices, when it launches in September.