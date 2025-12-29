iPhone 17, iPhone 16 And Other Apple Devices Available At Steep Discounts — Check Offer Details

Those planning to upgrade to the latest iPhone 17 series can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 by using credit cards of various banks like the ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and the State Bank of India (SBI). Also, customers are being provided Rs 3,000 worth of MyVS Reward loyalty points.

Besides the iPhone 17, discounts are being offered on the Pro versions as well. While the iPhone 17 Pro can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 1,21,490, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available for Rs 1,34,490 during the sale.

At present, the iPhone Air is being sold for Rs 94,990 on the website of Vijay Sales with a discount of Rs 4,000 on select credit cards. So, effectively, the iPhone Air can be bought at Rs 90,990 during the ongoing sale.

For those planning to buy more affordable models, Vijay Sales is offering discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16E as well.

Customers can buy the iPhone 16 at a discounted price of Rs 57,990. The iPhone 16 Plus is available at Rs 64,490. Also, the iPhone 16E can be purchased at a reduced price of Rs 46,990 during the ongoing sale.

Notably, these prices are inclusive of the instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 when purchased with select credit cards.

Besides iPhone models, customers can avail benefits on iPads, MacBooks and AirPods as well.

The all-new iPad 2025 model is available for Rs 30,190, while the iPad Air (M3 model) can be bought for Rs 51,490. The iPad Pro (M5 version) is available at a starting price of Rs 89,990. This includes up to Rs 3,000 instant discount.

Moreover, customers get an instant discount of up to Rs 10,000 on MacBooks. The MacBook Air (M4) is available at Rs 79,990, while the M2 variant can be bought at Rs 64,990.

The latest MacBook Pro, which comes with an M5 chipset, is available at Rs 1,52,990, including a flat Rs 5,000 instant bank discount.

Customers can buy AirPods 4 for Rs 10,790 and AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) for Rs 21,990 after a Rs 2,000 discount.