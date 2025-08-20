iPhone 17 Air Tipped To Beat Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge In Thinnest Phone Race

Leaked details hint the iPhone 17 Air may be between 5.0mm and 6.0mm thick, with estimates around 5.44mm to 5.65mm. If true, it would edge out Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge as the thinnest mainstream smartphone in the market, according to a TechRadar report.

There are also rumours that the iPhone 17 Air may feature a camera lens that protrudes slightly more compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge. This may give the model the appearance of reduced slimness at the thickest point.

Due to its extremely slim profile, the battery capacity of iPhone 17 Air is likely to be under 3,000 mAh. The battery may measure only around 2.49mm in thickness, including its metal casing. Some reports indicate that the model may have a high-density 2800 mAh battery paired with Apple’s A19 Pro chip. While this combination is expected to give a powerful performance to the model, the real capabilities will only be revealed once the model releases in September.

In addition to iPhone 17 Air, the new series will also feature iPhone 17 base mode, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While Apple has not revealed an official launch date yet, it is widely anticipated that the brand will release the new series on either Sept. 8 or 9.