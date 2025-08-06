iPhone 17 Air Launch Date, Pre-Orders, Price, Specs, Camera, Battery, Colours — All We Know So Far

The iPhone 17 Air is said to feature a remarkably slim profile, with a thickness of approximately 5.5 mm. It is anticipated to have a weight of around 145 gm, making it the lightest and thinnest iPhone to date.

The Air will likely sport a titanium-aluminium alloy metal frame to give a premium, sturdy build quality and a 6.6-inch OLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling.

While initially the Air was expected get the A19 Bionic chip, recent reports indicate it may be powered by the A19 Pro chipset with one fewer GPU core than the Pro models. The RAM in the iPhone 17 Air could be Pro-grade as well: 12GB instead of 8GB.

The iPhone 17 Air’s thin form means a compromise on battery — it may house only a small 2,900mAh silicon-anode cell. However, the battery could be denser, and a rumoured special battery case could come as an accessory. It is also expected to eliminate USB-C and other traditional connectors in favour of a completely wireless design.

The Air is likely to pack a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing shooter, plus Face ID, Always-On support, and Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to arrive in black, white, pastel blue and light brown colourways.