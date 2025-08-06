iPhone 17 Air Launch Date, Pre-Orders, Price, Specs, Camera, Battery, Colours — All We Know So Far
The iPhone 17 Air will be the lightest and thinnest iPhone to date.
Come September, Apple is expected to replace its iPhone “Plus” lineup with an all-new device: the purported iPhone 17 “Air”. The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to come with an extremely thin profile and be super lightweight as well. It will also likely come with a premium, sturdy build quality.
Here’s all we know so far about the new iPhone 17 Air.
iPhone 17 Air Launch Date, Pre-Orders, Sales
German outlet iPhone-ticker.de has reported that Apple may announce the iPhone 17 Air, along with the entire iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 9, aligning with earlier assertions from sources such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Pre-orders for iPhone 17 Air are expected to commence on Sept. 12, with sales and deliveries slated to begin on Sept. 19.
iPhone 17 Air Price
According to an estimate by Jefferies, the iPhone 17 series may see a $50 price increase. This means the iPhone 17 Air’s price could be around $949, based on a $50 bump on the $899 price tag of the iPhone 16 Plus, which the Air will replace. However, there have been hints that its price could go higher than the iPhone 17 Pro’s, so yes, nothing is certain about Air’s pricing.
ALSO READ
iPhone 17 Price Hike: Check How Much iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max May Cost
iPhone 17 Air Specs, Features, Battery, Colours, More
The iPhone 17 Air is said to feature a remarkably slim profile, with a thickness of approximately 5.5 mm. It is anticipated to have a weight of around 145 gm, making it the lightest and thinnest iPhone to date.
The Air will likely sport a titanium-aluminium alloy metal frame to give a premium, sturdy build quality and a 6.6-inch OLED screen that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling.
While initially the Air was expected get the A19 Bionic chip, recent reports indicate it may be powered by the A19 Pro chipset with one fewer GPU core than the Pro models. The RAM in the iPhone 17 Air could be Pro-grade as well: 12GB instead of 8GB.
The iPhone 17 Air’s thin form means a compromise on battery — it may house only a small 2,900mAh silicon-anode cell. However, the battery could be denser, and a rumoured special battery case could come as an accessory. It is also expected to eliminate USB-C and other traditional connectors in favour of a completely wireless design.
The Air is likely to pack a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing shooter, plus Face ID, Always-On support, and Dynamic Island.
The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to arrive in black, white, pastel blue and light brown colourways.