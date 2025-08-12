iPhone 17 Air Display May Be Larger Than iPhone 17 Pro’s — Second Biggest In iPhone 17 Series
The iPhone 17 Air’s display is tipped to measure 6.6 inches — bigger than the 17 Pro’s, which is expected to be 6.3 inches.
At the iPhone 17 series launch in September, Apple is anticipated to introduce a brand-new device to the lineup: the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Air is said to feature an incredibly slim design and be very lightweight. Additionally, it is expected to boast a high-quality and durable construction.
Now, a latest leak indicates that the iPhone 17 Air’s display size could be bigger than that of the iPhone 17 Pro. This will make it the second biggest device in the lineup after the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
iPhone 17 Air Display May Be Larger Than iPhone 17 Pro’s, But Smaller Than iPhone 17 Pro Max’s
In regular tipster Majin Bu’s most recent update on X, the display size of the iPhone 17 Air is positioned almost between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The leaker provided a side-by-side view of screen protectors for each of the upcoming iPhones.
The iPhone 17 Air’s display is tipped to measure 6.6 inches — bigger than the 17 Pro’s, which is expected to be 6.3 inches. The Air leans more towards the “Plus” size rather than the typical iPhone size, and justifiably so, since it is set to replace the iPhone’s Plus lineup. The iPhone 14/15/16 Plus models all had 6.7-inch screens.
Apple has kept the same display dimensions for the regular iPhone and Pro models in the last couple of years, with the Plus and Pro Max versions featuring similar display sizes. In the iPhone 16 series, Apple reduced the bezels surrounding the displays of the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, resulting in a slight increase in display area compared to the non-Pro models.
For those drawn to the largest display in an iPhone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will reign supreme, boasting a 6.9-inch screen.