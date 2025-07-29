iPhone 16e Price Slashed Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch: Now Available Under Rs 50,000, Check Offer Details

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple has slashed the price of iPhone 16e in India. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, along with retail chains such as Vijay Sales, are offering the device at discounted rates. With ongoing deals and credit card offers, the iPhone 16e is now available for under Rs 50,000.

The original price tag of the 128GB model was Rs 59,900.

Apple iPhone 16e also comes with two other storage options: 256GB and 512GB. Discounts are available on these variants too. With 8GB RAM, iPhone 16e is equipped with an A18 SoC chipset for faster performance. It comes with a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. Its rear camera setup also contains a 2x telephoto lens.

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display with a tough ceramic shield front. It also includes an action button for quick, customisable access to key apps.