iPhone 16e Price Slashed Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch: Now Available Under Rs 50,000, Check Offer Details
The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a tough Ceramic Shield front.
Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple has slashed the price of iPhone 16e in India. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, along with retail chains such as Vijay Sales, are offering the device at discounted rates. With ongoing deals and credit card offers, the iPhone 16e is now available for under Rs 50,000.
The original price tag of the 128GB model was Rs 59,900.
Apple iPhone 16e also comes with two other storage options: 256GB and 512GB. Discounts are available on these variants too. With 8GB RAM, iPhone 16e is equipped with an A18 SoC chipset for faster performance. It comes with a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. Its rear camera setup also contains a 2x telephoto lens.
The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display with a tough ceramic shield front. It also includes an action button for quick, customisable access to key apps.
iPhone 16e Price On Vijay Sales
Originally priced at Rs 59,900 for the 128GB model, the iPhone 16e is now available at Rs 52,990 at Vijay Sales. The 256GB and 512GB variants have also dropped to Rs 61,990 and Rs 78,990, respectively. During launch, the high-end variants were priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 89,900.
Users can also get a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards and SBI credit cards. Additionally, no-cost EMI options are also available.
With these offers, the effective price of the iPhone 16e base variant comes down to under Rs 50,000.
iPhone 16e Price On Amazon
On Amazon, this model is available for Rs 53,600 for the 128GB variant. Two colour options are available: black and white.
Users can also get up to Rs 4,000 discount on select credit cards.
iPhone 16e Price On Flipkart
The device, selling at 8% discount on Flipkart, costs Rs 54,900. The e-commerce platform is also offering a 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The cashback is capped at Rs 4,000 per statement quarter.
Users can also exchange their old smartphones and get a brand new iPhone 16e at a heavily discounted price. After applying the maximum discount with the exchange offer, the price drops to Rs 49,350.