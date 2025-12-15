iPhone 16 Pro Price Dips Below Rs 70,000 On Flipkart, But Riders Apply — Check Details
The iPhone 16 Pro can be made available for a price as low as Rs 68,000 resulting from a combination of all these offers.
The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB is now available in Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, offering a wide range of discounts and deals, including exclusive credit card benefits and exchange offers.
The smartphone can be purchased for as low as Rs 68,000 when all offers are combined, making it one of the most attractive deals of the season.
Here is a break down how these discount offers work and what they do.
The iPhone 16 Pro is listed at Rs 1,09,900, a slight markdown from its original Rs 1,09,999. Buyers using Flipkart SBI or Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional Rs 4,000 discount. Furthermore, Flipkart’s exchange program offers up to Rs 68,050 off, depending on the old device’s make, model, condition, and delivery PIN code. When these offers are stacked, the effective price drops to around Rs 68,000.
Features
Beyond the price, the iPhone 16 Pro stands out for its premium design and cutting-edge technology. It features a titanium frame, a Ceramic Shield front, and a refined textured matte glass back.
Under the hood, it runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which integrates a six-core CPU, six-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, delivering exceptional performance and enabling advanced Apple Intelligence features.
The professional camera system includes a 48MP Fusion main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.
It supports advanced imaging technologies like Photonic Engine, Night mode, macro photography, and 4K Dolby Vision and ProRes video recording.
The iPhone 16 Pro also sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island, Always-On functionality, and ProMotion adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and immersive viewing experience.