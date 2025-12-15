iPhone 16 Pro Price Dips Below Rs 70,000 On Flipkart, But Riders Apply — Check Details

The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB is now available in Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, offering a wide range of discounts and deals, including exclusive credit card benefits and exchange offers.

The smartphone can be purchased for as low as Rs 68,000 when all offers are combined, making it one of the most attractive deals of the season.

Here is a break down how these discount offers work and what they do.

The iPhone 16 Pro is listed at Rs 1,09,900, a slight markdown from its original Rs 1,09,999. Buyers using Flipkart SBI or Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional Rs 4,000 discount. Furthermore, Flipkart’s exchange program offers up to Rs 68,050 off, depending on the old device’s make, model, condition, and delivery PIN code. When these offers are stacked, the effective price drops to around Rs 68,000.