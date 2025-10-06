iPhone 16 Pro Max Available With Over Rs 55,000 Exchange Offer On Flipkart
The blockbuster Diwali sale on Amazon and Flipkart has everyone hooked. The retail giants have rolled out exceptional discounts on smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. Whether you are planning to upgrade your phone or switch from Android to iOS, this festive season offers the perfect opportunity.
A highlight of this year’s sale is the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Flipkart. While the listed price for the device is Rs 1,34,999, customers can get an exchange offer of up to Rs 55,790. Wait, there is more. An additional 1% off up to Rs 1,000 is available on Flipkart UPI transactions. Those using the Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card can get 5% cashback up to Rs 750.
Buyers can get up to Rs 4,000 per calendar quarter off on using the Flipkart SBI Credit Card. They can also get Rs 4,000 off per statement quarter with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a premium titanium build, available in Black, White, Natural, and Desert finishes. It features the latest-generation Ceramic Shield on the front and a textured matte glass back for a sophisticated and durable design.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. It measures 163 mm tall, 77.6 mm wide and 8.25 mm thick. It weighs 227 grams. The device features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2868 by 1320 pixels. It also includes Dynamic Island, an Always-On display, ProMotion technology with refresh rates up to 120 Hz, HDR support, True Tone and a wide P3 colour gamut.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, delivering outstanding performance alongside advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities. Its Pro camera setup includes a 48 MP fusion lens, a 48 MP ultra wide camera and a 12 MP 5X telephoto camera. It is supported by sophisticated features such as the Photonic Engine, Night mode, macro photography and the ability to record 4K Dolby Vision and ProRes videos.