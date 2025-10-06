iPhone 16 Pro Max Available With Over Rs 55,000 Exchange Offer On Flipkart

The blockbuster Diwali sale on Amazon and Flipkart has everyone hooked. The retail giants have rolled out exceptional discounts on smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. Whether you are planning to upgrade your phone or switch from Android to iOS, this festive season offers the perfect opportunity.

A highlight of this year’s sale is the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Flipkart. While the listed price for the device is Rs 1,34,999, customers can get an exchange offer of up to Rs 55,790. Wait, there is more. An additional 1% off up to Rs 1,000 is available on Flipkart UPI transactions. Those using the Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card can get 5% cashback up to Rs 750.

Buyers can get up to Rs 4,000 per calendar quarter off on using the Flipkart SBI Credit Card. They can also get Rs 4,000 off per statement quarter with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.