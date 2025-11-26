iPad Air At Rs 1,500? European Retailer Sells Gadget At Penny Rate Of €15, Now Wants Refund

Mediaworld, an electronics retailer based in Europe, erraneously sold their iPad Air tablet for just 15 euros or Rs 1,500 to customers after listing the wrong price for the product on their website.

To makes matters more complicated, the offer only showed up for users who held Mediaworld's loyalty cards, making it feel as though they were availing an exclusive discount. With Black Friday nearing, many customers took the offer to be legitimate and made the purchase.

Customers selected the “pay and pick up in store” option, got their confirmation emails and showed up to claim their discounted iPads. Store employees promptly handed over the tablet to the buyers.

Payments also went through smoothly with no reported hint of any errors or glitches.