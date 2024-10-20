IP-Backed Financing: What Is It And What Are Its Benefits And Limitations?

Means for monetisation include methods such as licensing, franchising, or assignment of these rights. Companies who do not want to leverage traditional financing methods like licensing or assignment, which can relinquish control of their IP, may find IP-based collateral a more appealing option. This emerging strategy allows them to maintain exclusivity while leverage their intellectual property for funding.

In India, The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is in the process of establishing comprehensive IP valuation system. This strategic endeavor aims to facilitate IP financing as new means for raising capital for IP creat/IP owners. This also strengthens IP as revenue channel for businesses.

This piece of writing is reflecting on the current state of IP-backed financing and future prospects based on legal provisions in India.

The Need for IP-Backed Financing:

IP-intensive industries not only support jobs, but high-paying jobs. "In the EU and U.S., workers earn 46% more in IP-intensive sectors than workers in other sectors." By safeguarding more IP-intensive businesses from counterfeit, the business will contribute to increased quality of living of the collective through wider employment and GDP of the country.

Currently, IP owners are unsure of applicability of IP ownership. In India, no metrics and protocol are available for IP-backed loans through banks.

Whether scaling up or expanding, these businesses need capital. With 1 Lac+ startups in India, innovation and IP would be the biggest differentiator soon. However, startups are cash crunched especially in early stage. Securing financing remains challenging for many firms. IP-backed financing can help businesses to sustain longer and contribute to the economy. Intellectual property is akin to real property but currently, IP cannot be used as collateral in securing loans from mainstream banks. So, entrepreneurs, businesses and inventors are unable to secure loan from banks during scale or Valley of Death (VoD) in startup journey.

“Death valley curve” is the early phase of new enterprise when substantial work has begun but no cash flow. During this period, companies spend their initial capital to establish the business. In cases of technology and processes that have longer gestation period, initial capital can be depleted due to continued operational or administrative costs during R&D. This leads to enterprises seeking additional funds in loans or equity.

In today’s day, the most popular trigger for IP valuation includes:

Equity-based funding in DeepTech ecosystem. Here intangible assets are valued as part of company valuation to determine equity in exchange for funding requirements.

IP valuation is important merger and acquisition.

However, IP valuation is not standardised in the financing community. Thus, assessing IP collateral presents challenges for most banks or debt providers. There is no clear formula to determine how much the collateral will be worth if a borrower defaults. Most of the financing community need more experience with IP assets there by creating bigger gap in bringing IP as collateral to practice.

Benefits of IP-Backed Financing:

There is a need to standardise the IP valuation for facilitating IP-backed financing, including through disclosure, valuation, and secondary markets for intangible assets. This will open door to alternate institutions and private lending firms who can do exclusive IP-banked loans.

Standardised IP valuation can be especially beneficial for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise). Here is how it can empower MSMEs:

IP valuation is a credible KPI to assert the value of intangible assets. This can help create evidence for long-term growth prospects during investor conversations.

This KPI and knowledge help MSMEs to make smart IP investment strategies.

A standardised IP valuation helps banks assess risks and determine loan amounts more accurately.

Limitations:

Unavailability of standardised methodology or automation or a score to help determine IP valuation is the gap in the market currently. This gap is not fulfilled by any mainstream LegalTech tools or accreditation agencies. However, there is a huge opportunity to apply technology and AI bridge for automation to further the goal of frictionless financing among governments. It would realise the founding principles of intellectual property which endorses incentivising IP owner and also sets precedence to assume IP as equivalent of tangible property.