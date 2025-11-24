iOS 27 Set For Snow Leopard-Style Upgrade As Apple Shifts Focus To Quality And AI: Report

Apple is preparing its iOS 27 update with a dual focus on quality enhancements and expanded artificial intelligence features, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“Apple’s next major iPhone software update — iOS 27 — will have two major elements: quality improvements and artificial intelligence features…After the sweeping design overhaul of iOS 26 and the debut of Liquid Glass across its platforms, Apple is working on a Snow Leopard-style update,” he wrote.

The upcoming iOS 27 update signals a return to basics for Apple, reflecting Apple’s intent to refine its platforms after years of feature-heavy updates. This mirrors the philosophy behind the 2009 Snow Leopard release, which concentrated on system clean-up and performance improvements rather than major new features.