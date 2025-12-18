iOS 26.3 Public Beta For Apple iPhone Released: Data Transfer To Notification Forwarding — Key Features

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26.3, allowing iPhone users early access to the latest software update. The wider rollout follows the earlier availability of iOS 26.3 beta 1.

Participation is open to members of Apple’s Beta Software Programme. Instead of introducing significant changes, the update sticks to Apple’s familiar holiday-season formula, delivering a handful of improvements aimed at improving everyday usage, according to a Mac Observer report.

iOS 26.3 public beta 1 features three notable tweaks. The first is Apple introducing a new way to move data from an iPhone to an Android. The tool allows users to initiate the transfer by placing both phones side by side, streamlining the switch without relying on an additional app. Supported content includes photos, messages, notes, apps and other personal data.

Some data cannot be carried over, including health metrics, connected Bluetooth devices and password-protected notes. Google has rolled out an equivalent feature for Android users switching to iPhone, making cross-platform moves easier in both directions, reported MacRumors.