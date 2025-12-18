iOS 26.3 Public Beta For Apple iPhone Released: Data Transfer To Notification Forwarding — Key Features
In a notable shift, Apple is introducing a tool aimed at helping users migrate more smoothly from its iPhones to Android devices.
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26.3, allowing iPhone users early access to the latest software update. The wider rollout follows the earlier availability of iOS 26.3 beta 1.
Participation is open to members of Apple’s Beta Software Programme. Instead of introducing significant changes, the update sticks to Apple’s familiar holiday-season formula, delivering a handful of improvements aimed at improving everyday usage, according to a Mac Observer report.
iOS 26.3 public beta 1 features three notable tweaks. The first is Apple introducing a new way to move data from an iPhone to an Android. The tool allows users to initiate the transfer by placing both phones side by side, streamlining the switch without relying on an additional app. Supported content includes photos, messages, notes, apps and other personal data.
Some data cannot be carried over, including health metrics, connected Bluetooth devices and password-protected notes. Google has rolled out an equivalent feature for Android users switching to iPhone, making cross-platform moves easier in both directions, reported MacRumors.
The update also introduces Notification Forwarding, enabling iPhone alerts to be sent to third-party wearable devices. This includes support for Android-based smartwatches.
The option can be found within the Notifications menu of the Settings app, where Apple has added a dedicated “Notification Forwarding” section. The company notes that alerts can only be redirected to one device at a time, meaning Apple Watch users will no longer see notifications if they are being sent to a third-party wearable.
Apple has added a dedicated Weather category to the Lock Screen customisation menu, separating it from the previously shared Weather and Astronomy section. The update includes three built-in Weather wallpaper designs, each showcasing different clock fonts and weather widgets to demonstrate how the feature can be personalised.
While the next iOS 26.3 beta is not anticipated until early 2026, it could arrive with further changes that remain under wraps for now, reported 9to5Mac. Apple is expected to release iOS 26.3 in late January, as per the MacRumors report.