iOS 26 Update: Don't Like The Liquid Glass Look? Here's How To Turn It Off

In order to reduce the transparency of your iPhone, you can head to 'Settings' and then head to 'Accessibility'.

From there, go to 'Display and Text Size', where you can find the 'Reduce Transparency' option.

While turning the feature on won't completely remove the liquid glass look, it will increase the contrast of certain UI elements and remove some backgrounds from apps to improve contrast.

This will have a positive impact, especially on lock screen notifications, which won't merge with the background anymore.

The next step is to turn on the 'increase contrast' option in the same 'display and text size' menu.

This will further reduce the transparency and increase the colour contrast between app foreground and background colours, thereby stifling the 'glassiness', to an extent.

However, it will add certain elements to the UI that may look unnatural for an iPhone user, including outlines on every notification and even the current date and time option on the lock screen.