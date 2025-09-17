Business NewsTechnologyiOS 26 Update: Don't Like The Liquid Glass Look? Here's How To Turn It Off
ADVERTISEMENT

iOS 26 Update: Don't Like The Liquid Glass Look? Here's How To Turn It Off

Apple has released iOS 26 for everyone, meaning eligible devices can download and install the new iOS by going to the 'software update' option in settings.

17 Sep 2025, 02:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The new iOS 26 is here. (Source: Apple)</p></div>
The new iOS 26 is here. (Source: Apple)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Apple has finally released the public version of iOS 26, which features drastic changes to the operating system's user interface (UI). The new-look iOS has gotten mixed responses, with some not enjoying the liquid glass look.

While the iPhone doesn't have an option to completely turn off the liquid glass look embedded into iOS 26, there are a few workarounds you can employ to lower the transparency of your iPhone UI.

How To Turn Off Liquid Glass In iPhone 26

In order to reduce the transparency of your iPhone, you can head to 'Settings' and then head to 'Accessibility'.

From there, go to 'Display and Text Size', where you can find the 'Reduce Transparency' option.

While turning the feature on won't completely remove the liquid glass look, it will increase the contrast of certain UI elements and remove some backgrounds from apps to improve contrast.

This will have a positive impact, especially on lock screen notifications, which won't merge with the background anymore.

The next step is to turn on the 'increase contrast' option in the same 'display and text size' menu.

This will further reduce the transparency and increase the colour contrast between app foreground and background colours, thereby stifling the 'glassiness', to an extent.

However, it will add certain elements to the UI that may look unnatural for an iPhone user, including outlines on every notification and even the current date and time option on the lock screen.

ALSO READ

Apple’s iOS 26 Is Here: Five Things To Know Before Installing It On Your iPhone
Opinion
Apple’s iOS 26 Is Here: Five Things To Know Before Installing It On Your iPhone
Read More

Can I Use iOS 26?

Apple has released iOS 26 for everyone, meaning eligible devices can download and install the new iOS by going to the 'software update' option in settings.

iOS 26 has been made available for all iPhones after iPhone 11 and will come pre-installed with the new iPhone 17 series.

ALSO READ

Apple's iOS 26 India Release: Time, How To Download, Supported iPhones
Opinion
Apple's iOS 26 India Release: Time, How To Download, Supported iPhones
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT