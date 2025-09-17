iOS 26 Update: Don't Like The Liquid Glass Look? Here's How To Turn It Off
Apple has released iOS 26 for everyone, meaning eligible devices can download and install the new iOS by going to the 'software update' option in settings.
Apple has finally released the public version of iOS 26, which features drastic changes to the operating system's user interface (UI). The new-look iOS has gotten mixed responses, with some not enjoying the liquid glass look.
While the iPhone doesn't have an option to completely turn off the liquid glass look embedded into iOS 26, there are a few workarounds you can employ to lower the transparency of your iPhone UI.
How To Turn Off Liquid Glass In iPhone 26
In order to reduce the transparency of your iPhone, you can head to 'Settings' and then head to 'Accessibility'.
From there, go to 'Display and Text Size', where you can find the 'Reduce Transparency' option.
While turning the feature on won't completely remove the liquid glass look, it will increase the contrast of certain UI elements and remove some backgrounds from apps to improve contrast.
This will have a positive impact, especially on lock screen notifications, which won't merge with the background anymore.
The next step is to turn on the 'increase contrast' option in the same 'display and text size' menu.
This will further reduce the transparency and increase the colour contrast between app foreground and background colours, thereby stifling the 'glassiness', to an extent.
However, it will add certain elements to the UI that may look unnatural for an iPhone user, including outlines on every notification and even the current date and time option on the lock screen.
Can I Use iOS 26?
iOS 26 has been made available for all iPhones after iPhone 11 and will come pre-installed with the new iPhone 17 series.