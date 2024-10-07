iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence To Release On Oct. 28; Why The Wait?

Apple fans will have to endure a few more weeks of waiting time before they get their hands on the most hyped features of the new iPhone 16. The company is planning an Oct. 28 release for iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The company has already announced that Apple Intelligence will be an integral part of the iOS 18.1 software update, and users are understandably anticipating the much-talked-about artificial intelligence features that will come with it.

As they say, good things are worth waiting for!

While all Apple Intelligence features won’t be available with iOS 18.1 (some will roll out in a staggered manner in the coming months), the company has released the first set of Apple Intelligence features that users can expect as part of iOS 18.1. Some of them are Clean Up, Memory Movie, and Natural Language Search in Photos; ChatGPT-powered Writing Tools, which will help users compose, rewrite, summarise, and proofread text; Smart Reply and Summaries in Mail and Messages; and updates to Siri.

But why the wait?

Apple is rolling out the update gradually to make sure that significant bugs are fixed and its AI cloud servers can handle the increased volume of traffic, Gurman wrote in his newsletter.

Apple’s latest software updates haven’t been without problems. Notably, the company on Sept. 16 released macOS Sequoia, its desktop operating system update. But according to reports, the update interfered with the functionality of security tools made by companies like Microsoft, SentinelOne and CrowdStrike.

Apple also last week released iOS 18.0.1 to patch some security issues and fix bugs. Two security issues on iPhones are reportedly being resolved by this update. First, in Passwords, a VoiceOver feature allowed your saved passwords to be read aloud. The other: audio messages in Messages could capture a few seconds of audio before the microphone indicator was activated, according to Apple.

iOS 18.0.1 also aims to address some issues highlighted by Apple, including temporarily unresponsive touchscreens, camera freezes, and unexpected quitting by Messages when replying to a message.