IO Interactive Announces Launch Date For First James Bond Game In A Decade — See Gameplay Trailer

IO Interactive, the studio behind the popular Hitman franchise, has launched the official gameplay trailer for 007 First Light, which is set to become the first James Bond game to launch since 2012.

The Danish studio has confirmed that 007 First Light will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026.

IO Interactive also shared an in-depth gameplay trailer at Sony's State of Play broadcast on Wednesday, which featured cutting-edge stealth gameplay, as one would expect from a James Bond game.

The studio, in fact, showed 30 minutes of gameplay at State of Play, which included the reveal of the first mission of a younger version of Bond as he works his way through MI6.