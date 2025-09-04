IO Interactive Announces Launch Date For First James Bond Game In A Decade — See Gameplay Trailer
IO Interactive also shared an in-depth gameplay trailer at Sony's State of Play broadcast on Wednesday, which featured cutting-edge stealth gameplay, as one would expect from a James Bond game.
IO Interactive, the studio behind the popular Hitman franchise, has launched the official gameplay trailer for 007 First Light, which is set to become the first James Bond game to launch since 2012.
The Danish studio has confirmed that 007 First Light will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on March 27, 2026.
The studio, in fact, showed 30 minutes of gameplay at State of Play, which included the reveal of the first mission of a younger version of Bond as he works his way through MI6.
Watch 007 First Light Trailer
From stealth to shootouts, 007 First Light delivers high-stakes spycraft, explosive combat, and the ultimate test of your skills.— IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) September 3, 2025
Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on March 27, 2026.
Pre-order now and get a free Deluxe Edition Upgrade.â¦ pic.twitter.com/3IQItGPR7c
Looking For A Turnaround
In a gaming industry that has greatly leveraged movie franchises such as Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings, the James Bond franchise has been surprisingly underutilised.
Having produced several Hitman games, IO Interactive has become a pioneer in the stealth gameplay segment, so one would expect that synergy to play out in 007 First Light.
IO Interactive is under pressure to deliver as well, following the poor performance of its latest game, Mindseye, which earned a Steam rating of 2.5 stars.
Initially viewed as a competitor to Grand Theft Auto V, Mindseye's poor performance and optimisation, coupled with questionable storytelling, made gamers frustrated. IO Interactive hopes for things to change with the launch of the first James Bond game in a decade.
Despite its 2026 launch, players can already pre-order 007 First Light and get a free Deluxe Edition upgrade.