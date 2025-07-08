International Space Station To Be Visible In Indian Skies: When And How To Spot It

The ISS isn’t just a spacecraft. It’s a floating laboratory and a marvel of international collaboration. Travelling at nearly 28,000 km per hour, the space station completes one orbit around the Earth every 90 minutes. This results in 16 sunrises and sunsets for the astronauts on board.

According to NASA, the ISS has been orbiting Earth for 25 years and has hosted more than 270 astronauts. Its mission supports a wide range of objectives, from climate research to laying the groundwork for future Moon and Mars expeditions.