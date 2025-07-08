International Space Station To Be Visible In Indian Skies: When And How To Spot It
Sky gazers in some parts of India will have a few chances to spot the International Space Station as it orbits overhead, with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on board.
The International Space Station is set to fly over India multiple times in the next few days till July 12. This offers a unique opportunity for skywatchers to view the orbiting laboratory with the naked eye, especially as it has Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on board.
What Makes The ISS Flyover Special?
The ISS isn’t just a spacecraft. It’s a floating laboratory and a marvel of international collaboration. Travelling at nearly 28,000 km per hour, the space station completes one orbit around the Earth every 90 minutes. This results in 16 sunrises and sunsets for the astronauts on board.
According to NASA, the ISS has been orbiting Earth for 25 years and has hosted more than 270 astronauts. Its mission supports a wide range of objectives, from climate research to laying the groundwork for future Moon and Mars expeditions.
When To Spot The ISS Over India?
If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse, timing is everything. According to NASA, all International Space Station sightings occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset. That’s when sunlight reflects off the ISS and makes it visible against the darker sky.
Here’s a guide for ISS sightings in India, which began on July 7:
July 8: 4:59 a.m. to 5:05 a.m., 7:59 p.m. to 8:06 p.m., 9:38 p.m. to 9:41 p.m.
July 9: 4:10 a.m. to 4:16 a.m., 8:48 p.m. to 8:53 p.m.
July 10: 3:22 a.m. to 3:27 a.m., 4:58 a.m. to 5:04 a.m., 7:59 p.m. to 8:05 p.m.
July 11: 2:34 a.m. to 2:36 a.m., 4:09 a.m. to 4:15 a.m.
July 12: 7.59 p.m. to 8.03 p.m.
If you miss the sighting on the above dates due to cloud cover, another viewing window is expected between July 24 and Aug. 1. But by then, Captain Shukla may have returned to Earth.
How Can You Track And Spot The ISS?
NASA’s Spot the Station app and the ISS Detector app (available for Android and iOS) make locating the ISS simple.
Spot the Station mobile app allows users to track the ISS in real-time and receive notifications when it will be visible from their location. Available globally and in multiple languages, the app provides flyover schedules, live tracking and alerts for most inhabited areas around the world.
The ISS appears in the night sky as a bright object, resembling an airplane or a star. Unlike aircraft, it doesn’t have flashing lights and it does not alter its path. It also moves significantly faster, travelling around 28,000 km per hour, compared to a commercial airplane’s average speed of about 965 km per hour, stated NASA.
What Is The Best Way To Watch The ISS?
Pick the right time: Twilight hours offer the best views.
Find an open space: Avoid buildings, trees and city lights.
Be ready: It often appears suddenly and vanishes quickly.
Use the apps’ AR features: Let your phone guide you.