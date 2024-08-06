ISRO Immersion Challenge Explores Potential Of AI In Space

The Indian Space Research Organisation-National Remote Sensing Centre and the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad organised an AI for Space Immersion Programme for startup and student-research teams from across the country. The challenge explored the potential of artificial intelligence in the space sector.

The ideas presented during the programme were reviewed by scientists and guidance was given to refine and improve them. Through interactive sessions, mentorship, interactions and pitch workshops, participants had the opportunity to validate their ideas and connect with potential mentors and investors.

Seventy-four teams were invited for the immersion. The final six ideas included Green Propulsion for Satellites Delivery, AI-Powered Precision Rocket Control, Autonomous Swarm for Space Debris Cleanup, Precision Agriculture through Crop Surveys for Accurate Agricultural Insights, and Democratising Geospatial Data through a Chat Interface. The final winners were Expanse Cosmos (a startup based in Delhi) and Team Trishul (a student team from Chandigarh).

“CIE at IIITH is an initiative to nurture innovations and startups based on support from research. We are very happy that ISRO and IIITH enabled this convergence of scientists, faculty, research students, startups and space enthusiasts to collectively come up with very interesting deep tech-based solutions for space,” said Prof. CV Jawahar, dean at IIIT Hyderabad.

