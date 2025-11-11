Intel’s AI Leader Sachin Katti Joins OpenAI, To Focus On Artificial General Intelligence

Sachin Katti, who was serving as Intel’s chief technology and artificial intelligence officer, is exiting the semiconductor company to join OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

Katti shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing his move. “Very grateful for the tremendous opportunity and experience at Intel over the last 4 years leading networking, edge computing and AI,” Katti said in his post.

He plans to focus on expanding OpenAI’s computing infrastructure aimed at artificial general intelligence, which is a conceptual type of AI comparable to human-level intellect, as detailed in his post on X.

At Intel, Katti received his appointment as the Chief Technology and AI Officer this year from CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who is now set to assume control of the AI and Advanced Technologies Groups. Additionally, Katti had overseen Intel’s Network and Edge Group starting in early 2023, spearheading the company's initiatives in creating edge and cloud-based AI offerings.

As a professor at Stanford University and ex-startup entrepreneur, Katti has earned acclaim over time for his contributions to wireless networking and edge-based machine learning — skills that might prove vital in advancing OpenAI’s AGI objectives.

Intel confirmed Katti’s exit in a statement, adding that AI continues to be the company’s “highest strategic priorities” and it will continue to execute the tech roadmap to address upcoming AI workloads.

Katti’s exit occurs even as Intel persists in revamping its AI operations. The company lately overhauled its data centre approach following its failure to meet the $500 million sales target for Gaudi AI processors in 2024. During the 2025 OCP Global Summit, Intel introduced a fresh 160GB power-efficient data centre GPU, included in an updated yearly rollout schedule emphasising open designs for AI platforms.