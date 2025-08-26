AI Can Spark Demands For Rights, Citizenship One Day: Microsoft's Mustafa Suleyman

Mustafa Suleyman, chief of Microsoft AI, has raised concerns about the way people perceive artificial intelligence systems. He has warned that AI systems' lifelike qualities may lead some to believe they are conscious beings.

In a blog post published on Aug. 19, Suleyman said that interacting with advanced AI models can feel “highly compelling and very real,” a phenomenon he fears could blur the line between simulation and reality.

“The experience of interacting with an LLM is by definition a simulation of conversation. But to many people it's a highly compelling and very real interaction, rich in feeling and experience,” he wrote. “Concerns around ‘AI psychosis’, attachment and mental health are already growing. Some people reportedly believe their AI is God, or a fictional character, or fall in love with it to the point of absolute distraction.”

Suleyman added the term “psychosis risk” to describe the dangers of users forming deep, and at times delusional, attachments to AI systems. “I’m growing more and more concerned about what is becoming known as the ‘psychosis risk’, and a bunch of related issues. I don’t think this will be limited to those who are already at risk of mental health issues,” he wrote.