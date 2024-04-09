Intel Unveils New AI Accelerator In Bid To Challenge Nvidia

Intel’s Gelsinger has said that he’s not just trying to catch up with Nvidia. He expects AI to bring a bigger windfall for the industry — especially as the technology spreads beyond its current concentration in the data centers of companies such as Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Personal computers, mobile phones and networking gear will require chips that are able to handle AI tasks and provide users with instantaneous feedback — something that’s not always possible with remote server farms.